CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Grange is hosting a bazaar/yard sale on Sunday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m., to 3 p.m., at the hall. To reserve a space, call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465. Cost is $10 a table.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments