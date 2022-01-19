CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Grange is hosting a bazaar and yard sale on Sunday, Feb. 6, in Clearwater. This usually coincides with the annual Ground Hog Day breakfast; however, it is still unclear the breakfast will happen.
The bazaar will be in the Grange Hall in Clearwater from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is a fundraiser for the grange to help maintain this historic building.
To reserve a space for sale items, call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465.
