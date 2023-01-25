CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Grange is hosting a bazaar/yard sale Sunday, Feb. 5, in Clearwater. This is set for the grange hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the grange to help maintain this historic building.
To reserve a space for your sale items, call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465. Cost is $10 a table.
