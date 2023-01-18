CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Grange is hosting a bazaar/yard sale Sunday, Feb. 5, in Clearwater. This is set for the grange hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the grange to help maintain this historic building.
To reserve a space for your sale items, call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465. Cost is $10 a table.
The hall is about 100 years old and is the center for many Clearwater community events. In the past few years, the grange has become a partner with the Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road committee. These two groups have joined to promote many events yearly. They have also opened a museum located in the hall that is widely used by the people of north central Idaho and out-of-state visitors. The museum will be open during the bazaar.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.