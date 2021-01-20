CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Grange is hosting a bazaar/yard sale on Sunday, Feb. 7 in Clearwater. This usually coincides with the annual Ground Hog Day Breakfast at the IOOF Hall in Clearwater; however, the Ground Hog Day Breakfast may be cancelled this year due to Covid restrictions. Watch for information.
The bazaar will be in the hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tables for the bazaar are still available at $10 each. Call Carole Bonanno to reserve one, 208-926-7465. This event is a fund-raiser for the grange to help maintain this historic building.
The hall is about 100 years old and is the center for many Clearwater community events. In the past few years the Grange has become a partner with the Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road committee. A museum located in the hall is widely used, as well.
