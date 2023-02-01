CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Grange Hall is hosting a bazaar/yard sale on Sunday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., in Clearwater.
This event is a fundraiser for the Grange to help maintain the historic building. To reserve a space for sale items, call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465; the cost is $10 a table.
The Grange Hall is about a hundred years old and is the center for many Clearwater community events. In the past few years, the Grange has become a partner with the Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road committee. These groups have joined to promote many events. They have also opened a museum located in the Grange Hall, used by locals and visitors. The museum will be open during this event.
