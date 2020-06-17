Lots of people in the Clearwater Valley area have chickens, so local eggs are readily available, although many are sold simply by word of mouth. It’s nice to be able to buy local eggs at the grocery store in Kooskia sometimes. Clearwater Valley Market stocks eggs from Kindred Family Farm near Clearwater. They cost more than mass-produced commercial eggs, but I like to support local agriculture and rural lifestyles, so I think it’s worth it. Plus, I believe it is good to know where your food comes from.
A few weeks back, Kindred’s eggs were half-priced, so I stocked up. Two people can only consume so many eggs in a week, so I pickled a dozen for longer term storage. I gathered some recipes last year at the University of Idaho Extension Victory Garden class from an awesome woman from Nez Perce County extension office who brought six flavors of pickled eggs for a show and taste. Pickling is a nice way to jazz up the flavor of eggs and a cool refreshing snack that travels well. Other places to buy local eggs in the Clearwater Valley include the Harpster store and the Kooskia Farmers’ Market (Lane’s Harpster Homestead booth).
Last Friday, I had fun visiting Linda Gullikson, another Kooskia Farmers’ Market vendor, and seeing her garden/orchard. She and her husband dubbed their place along the South Fork Clearwater “Ripple River Farm” since she enjoys sitting outside in the morning drinking coffee, watching and listening to the river. She had just finished planting spinach, lettuce and Swiss chard that morning. She noted that she was “planting by the moon”, a traditional planting method according to lunar phases. In addition to typical garden fare she has blueberries, marionberries, raspberries, grapes, apples, pears and Asian pears that she will bring to the market later in the season. Their location, a flat open area right on the river, provides some wonderful growing conditions. I enjoyed seeing her Texas heeler puppies. There are not many things on this earth that are cuter than a pile of puppies.
Linda has always grown a large garden. When she stopped working at DMV in Grangeville (where she shared her garden surplus with co-workers), she no longer had an outlet for her excess. When Melissa Knapton put out a call for vendors for the initial Kooskia Market three years ago, Linda was the first to sign up and has been a regular vendor ever since. Gullikson loves people and the sense of community that the market participants create. Financially she does well enough that it is worthwhile. The shortages of some foods this spring has made people think more about where their food comes from. She is glad to see the increased interest in local foods. Her customers appreciate the better taste of home-grown food. She still remembers the days when everyone had a garden and people were more connected to their food. Look for Linda at the Ripple River Farm booth at Kooskia Farmers’ Market on Thursdays and the Grangeville Farmers Market on Saturdays.
If you have an abundance of garden produce, the Kamiah Food Bank, next to The Life Center Church between Kooskia and Kamiah along Hwy 12, encourages donations of fresh fruits and vegetables on food bank days. Drop off at 9:30 a.m. on the 2nd and 4th Thursday. (Food distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon) The next food bank day is June 25th.
Plans are under way for Kooskia Days for July 23-25th with a theme of “The Wild West.” Contact Lara Heidtman Smith of the Greater Kooskia Chamber of Commerce soon if you have an event you would like on the schedule or would like to be a vendor. Look for her on Facebook or the event page Kooskia Days 2020.
Some good news from Kamiah. KHS student Jace Sams got a jumpstart on his senior project recently. He asked the Kamiah City Council for permission to clean up the old skate park and create a real skate park on the site. The council voted unanimously to approve his request to work on improving the park. Jacobs Lumber agreed to donate supplies, and Jace and his friends Jace Johnson, Robert Whitney and brother, Colton Sams, were off and running power-washing the concrete and painting over the graffiti. Sams is the vice-president of the Youth Advisory Board for the Upriver Youth Leadership Council so he has already shown considerable commitment to providing recreational opportunities for area teens and pre-teens. Great start, Jace!
Next weekend is the summer solstice, the beginning of summer and the longest day of the year! Sunday is also Fathers’ Day. All of this calls for some kind of outdoor activities. One option for those who enjoy watching a rodeo is the Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) rodeo. On Saturday June 20th, rodeo is at 6 p.m., followed by dancing in the dirt. On the 21st, Family Day, the slack is at 10 a.m. and the rodeo at 1 p.m. Cowboy breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the rodeo grounds clubhouse on Hill Street. Happy summer!
