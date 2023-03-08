CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Quit Response Unit (QRU) ambulance is sponsoring a spaghetti feed on Saturday, March 11, 4-7 p.m. at the Clearwater IOOF Hall, in memory of Bill Jacks. It is a fundraiser for the maintenance of the QRU and the possible purchase of new, needed equipment.

Spaghetti, garlic bread, beverages and dessert will be served. The cost of the dinner is by donation. There will also be numerous raffles, items include a whole beef from KS Cattle Co., a quilt made by Diane McLean and Becky Schulz, a Ruger 22 revolver, a Traeger grill, and an antler lamp.

