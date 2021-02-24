CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Quick Response Unit (ambulance) usually holds its annual spaghetti feed in March in Clearwater. Due to the COVID-19 virus, it will not be held this year.
The unit still requests financial help. Funds raised will pay for operating expenses which include equipment and supplies, vehicle maintenance, fuel, insurance and training. Donations may be sent to: Clearwater QRU, 688 Sally Ann Road, Clearwater ID 83552. The ambulance service is composed of unpaid volunteers and operates through the generosity of donations. Other fund-raisers include aluminum cans collection at the grange hall and an annual quilt raffle. Call Nancy at 208-926-0169 for details.
The Clearwater QRU serves a large area of Idaho County, an area bounded by Clearwater, Battle Ridge Road, Harpster and Highway 13 from Lightning Creek Road to the outskirts of Stites. Emergency calls are routed through 911 and served by EMTs and ambulance drivers. The QRU has partnerships with Grangeville and Kooskia EMTs who assist with training and transport.
The QRU consists of trained and certified EMTs who care for patients until a transport vehicle arrives. Their focus is assisting in medical emergencies with skill, compassion and teamwork.
