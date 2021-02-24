WHITE BIRD — Pleasant View Baptist Church, White Bird, recently hosted the Whispering Pines Baptist Association Men’s Conference. Pastor David Simmerman from Leoma, Tenn., led the conference. He challenged the men to lead their families as men of God, strong and courageous. The conference ended with a chili cookoff which was won by the team from Clearwater Baptist Church which included Pastor Bill Horn, Don Starn, and chili chef Donovan Fisher.
Clearwater team wins chili cookoff at White Bird men’s conference
Most Popular
Articles
- Simpson concept would trade off lower Snake dams to put Columbia system on firm footing
- Boulder smashes garage, vehicles
- Negotiation versus argumentation
- Missing family found safe
- PBS set to air ‘The Last Log Drive on the Clearwater River’
- ‘Clearinghouse for information’ Pete’s Prep, Trading Post opens
- Dollar Tree coming in; microgreens Zoom presentation is Feb. 18
- CGI clears ground pile at ‘right time’
- Local couple open ‘Three Mile’ on Main Street; handcrafted beer, café-style food on the menu
- PHS students Rowland, Arnzen winners in state ‘Picture My Future’ art contest
Images
Videos
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Council sets November bond elections to fund water, sewer work; $4.4 million for water, $3 million for sewer
- MVSD negotiations drag on; teams disagree about contract language, dialog process
- Different paths, pros and cons, to educational options
- New felonies charged in storage unit burglaries
- Idaho’s population through the decades
- It's Your Business: Chili cookoff to benefit Keeler; local gymnasts fare well at meet
- Clearwater Valley News: Help support the Clearwater QRU; NPTEC elections April 3
- Ages 65 and older on priority for COVID-19 vaccination; appointments required, no walk-ins accepted
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 26
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.