White Bird chili cookoff photo

A recent White Bird men’s conference brought in chili cookoff winners from Clearwater Baptist Church which included Pastor Bill Horn, Don Starn, and chili chef Donovan Fisher.

 Contributed photo

WHITE BIRD — Pleasant View Baptist Church, White Bird, recently hosted the Whispering Pines Baptist Association Men’s Conference. Pastor David Simmerman from Leoma, Tenn., led the conference. He challenged the men to lead their families as men of God, strong and courageous. The conference ended with a chili cookoff which was won by the team from Clearwater Baptist Church which included Pastor Bill Horn, Don Starn, and chili chef Donovan Fisher.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.