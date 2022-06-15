CLEARWATER VALLEY — On Saturday, June 18, beginning at 1 p.m., the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) Recovery is hosting a free picnic in Kamiah’s Riverfront Park. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and side dishes are provided. Volleyball and yard games are planned in addition to the onsite playground. This is a family-friendly, drug and alcohol-free event to encourage socializing and to build community. Anyone from Kamiah or the surrounding area is welcome to come, eat, socialize and play in the park that afternoon. Maybe, the sun will come out that day?
With the annual Elk City Wagon Road Days celebration coming up, the committee is looking for volunteer entertainers to perform at the event. It’s in Clearwater on Saturday, July 16. If interested or for information, call Dana Lohrey at 208-791-4548. Vendors are welcome to set up on Clearwater’s Main St. that day, beginning at 9 a.m.
Gas prices and rain are two major topics around the Clearwater Valley. Although gas prices are at record highs, when you adjust for inflation, recent prices are similar to the summer of 2008. People are understandably upset and looking for a scapegoat. In reality, no single person has the power to control global oil prices with so many factors at work.
How about that rain? Here, in Harpster Heights, we’ve had 15-plus inches of rain just in the last six weeks. When you consider the average annual rainfall is about 22 inches, this is huge. Sitting on the porch, we can almost see the grass grow. I’m hoping that by the time you read this, water levels have begun to recede in the low-lying areas of the valley.
Rare sun, following the rain, recently has produced some spectacular rainbows. In case you’re wondering, “A rainbow is caused by sunlight and atmospheric conditions. Light enters a water droplet, slowing down and bending as it goes from air to denser water. The light reflects off the inside of the droplet, separating into its component wavelengths – or colors. When light exits the droplet, it makes a rainbow.” – scijinks.gov
Speaking of rainbows, a rainbow flag has long been a symbol of Pride Month, celebrated in June. “The different colors within the flag were meant to represent togetherness, since LGBT people come in all races, ages and genders…” – history.com
In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, the Lewis County Courthouse in Nezperce will be closed on Monday, June 20. Signs on the courthouse doors encourage people to “Celebrate Freedom,” since this day commemorates the end of slavery. Idaho County and the City of Kooskia opted out of the holiday; their offices will still be open.
Lots of construction/deconstruction activity in Kooskia. The demolition of the Western Motor Inn on Main St. is the most obvious as you drive through town. In case you are wondering, the white elk that graced the roof of the motel has been put out to pasture in Syringa.
In east Kooskia, earthwork for the new mini-home development has begun in earnest at the site of the former McCoy Trailer Park. When completed, this will provide much-needed housing in the area. Not everyone is happy about it, but people in this area have a lot of freedom in what they can do with their private property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.