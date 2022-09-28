KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School celebrated their Homecoming, with the football team winning against Lapwai on Friday night, Sept. 16.

The festivities started the Monday before, with the students participating in dress-up days to show their school spirit and pride for the game. The theme for the week was ‘Board Games.’ Monday was Twin Day, where you dress the same as someone else. Tuesday was ‘Old People Pay’ and ‘Anything But a Backpack,’ with ‘Picture Day’ on the same day. Wednesday’s theme was ‘Wacky Wednesday,’ with Powderpuff and Volleybuff taking place in the evening. Thursday was ‘Spirit Day,’ where you show your school pride by wearing the school colors: black, red and white. During the afternoon, there were Olympic games, where students participate in different events and challenges. There was a home volleyball game versus Prairie that evening. Friday started off with a parade at 4 p.m., showing off the floats every grade made, and the princess for each class. Many students participated in creating and riding on these floats.

