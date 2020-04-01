CLEARWATER VALLEY -- The three restaurants in Kooskia (China Café, Kooskia Café and the Purdy’s Farm Table) and the Silver Dollar Pizzeria and Pub in Stites remain open (as of today) for take-out only with the China Café and Silver Dollar offering delivery within a five-mile radius. Restaurants have shortened their hours, simplified their menus and reduced staff as they scramble to adjust to this new reality of no eating in the restaurants. Most have current menus on their Facebook pages so you can call ahead to order or come to the restaurant to see a menu. Restaurants tend to have a slim profit margin to begin with, so if you enjoy these places when they are full service, consider ordering take-out food from them in the weeks ahead so they can keep some business going.
Kooskia Outpost, Kooskia’s newest retail store is also in transition. They are in the process of listing their inventory online and will offer curbside pickup.
Bonnie Schonefeld shared that the Kooskia Recycling site is temporarily closed due to Coronavirus concerns. She thanks all of the wonderful volunteers who keep it running throughout the year.
In my second week of staying at home, I saw a total of five people, two dogs, two cats, five turkeys, 31 elk and a multitude of white-tailed deer. I have talked to various neighbors in the Harpster area. People are busy starting gardens, doing fence work, moving cows, filling out the census, sorting photos, going for walks, cooking, baking, yoga, pruning fruit trees and remarkably adopting mustangs.
I learned this week that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has purchased nine acres of riverfront property in downtown Harpster. The property long known as the “Harpster Hole” includes 3,600 feet of South Fork Clearwater River shoreline right off the highway. In addition to a popular area for salmon and steelhead fishing, people enjoy it as a place to jump in the river and cool off in the summer. It’s nice to know that people will have permanent access to this area.
