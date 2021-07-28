4.0 GPA

Seniors: Preston W. Amerman, Shaila D. Benedict, Paige B. Morrow, Tatyana A. Owen, Martha B. Smith; Juniors: Angel L. Dominguez, Joshua C. Francis, Emma R. Knapton, Cora L. Maybach-Swift; Sophomores: Shada A. Edwards, Linnea R. Lundgren, Rayne B. Martinez, Jerod A. Murray; Freshman: Wyatt T. Anderberg, Jessica Ketola, Eleah Swan, Cassidy C. Thibert; 8th Grade: Nicholas Boren, Autum S. Martinez; 7th Grade: Natalie Swan; 6th Grade: Cason Curtis, William L. Mahorney, Benjamin C. Nuxoll;

3.86-3.5 GPA

Seniors: Jacob B. Kolb, Kaitlyn E. Mangun, Tori L. Miller, Kaylee G. Page; Juniors: Ariana M. Davy, Gabriel R. Kirish, Ashton P. Mangun, Logan W. Mossman, Dylan B. Pickering, Grace N. Shorey, Ridge I. Shown; Sophomores: Gunnar B. Anderberg, Austin M. Curtis; Freshman: Brooklyn P. Barger, KayLee J. Graves, Callie Parsons, Landon C. Schlieper, Selway Shown; 8th Grade: Jacob C. Fabbi, Eva R. Lundgren, Jordan J. Murray, Taya M. Pfefferkorn, Faith Shorey, Evelyn M. Ward; 7th Grade: Areana R. Crenshaw, Eli J. Crenshaw, Cody Stamper; 6th Grade: Alexa L. Davy, Erin Foley, Tessa R. Lundren, Lexie A. Lycan, Piper A. Theobald, Realynn K. Weddle;

3.40-3.0 GPA

Seniors: Tristin K. Dominguez, Connor J. Jackson, Jesse J. Knox, Luke J. Olsen, Sierra S. Tipton, William Willis; Juniors: Keri L. Decker, Hannah D. Hale, Ezaak O. Santamaria, Augustus O. Welch; Sophomores: Keyan R. Boller, Anthony L. Fabbi, Axl R. Fairbank, Isaac J. Goodwin, Macy K. Morrow, Santana M. Simmons, Camille M. Stewart, David Whiteman; Freshman: Damieon J. Fox, Dayton T. Mitzkus, Sierra R. Tillery; 8th Grade: Tiago D. Pickering, Jayden S. Wilkins; 7th Grade: Lincoln Barger, Emmalyn N. Boller, Megan G. Myers, Riley L. Parsons, Owen M. Rowe, Jada K. Schilling, Gracie B. Schuster, Colin Tandyk; 6th Grade: Faith E. Bartlett, David Boren, Peter Fabbi, Cameron J. Fox, Chandler R. Hendren, Marie Knight, Paetyn Labudie, Tehya Page, Evalie K. Schuster, Liam Walle.

