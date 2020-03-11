CLEARWATER VALLEY -- I’m singing in the rain, just singing in the rain, what a glorious feeling to be happy again! Yep, Clearwater Valley High School students spent last weekend “Singing in the Rain” with a brilliant production of this musical. I had fun at the opening night show on Thursday. Close to 30 students, plus staff and other volunteers brought the show to life with scenes including dancing with umbrellas, Eden Barger (as ingenue Kathy Seldon) jumping out of a cake and pie in the face (Eden Barger at Ella Smith as Lina Lamont). Ella Smith nailed the role of Lina, a pampered, entitled drama queen with a grating voice. The traditional CV theater cupcakes including cocktail umbrellas to invoke the rain theme were also a part of the event.
Then on the Saturday afternoon after the last performance, real rain started, even snow, up at our place. Glad to see it, it seems too early for spring and warm weather. The change in the weather didn’t dampen the spirits of 150-plus people who attended the 5th annual Vest Fest to raise money for the non-profit Valley Educational Support Team.
Bob Squires, decked out in his historic CV Rams letter sweater, gave some introductory comments before dinner. Who else can still wear their letter sweater from high school days many moons ago? His comments ranged from humorous “Love is blind, but marriage is an eye-opener” to serious remarks about supporting public education. Dave Harrington presented the “Make a Difference Award” to Larry Paul’s wife, Crystal, and extended family in his honor. Paul was a longtime CV music teacher who touched the lives of many students. After a great beef brisket dinner by Stephanie Duclos, Rob McHone began the auctioneering of many interesting items. I haven’t heard the final amount, but people were bidding generously.
While I was working at the drinks ticket booth, a guy with a camera stopped by. Turns out he is Pete DuPre, the newest staff member at the Clearwater Progress. Glad to see they have found someone to cover the events and activities that Janene Engle did before she left the paper this winter.
Former Clearwater resident, Dana Lohrey, was in town for the event and excitedly told me they had about 20 people attend the first Friends of Elk City Wagon Road meeting of the year earlier on Saturday. The gathering included some new people, interested in learning more about the historic Wagon Road and joining in on upcoming summer events.
This Saturday, March 14, the Clearwater Quick Response Unit (QRU) invites you to their spaghetti feed fund-raiser from 4-7 p.m. at the Clearwater IOOF (Oddfellows) Lodge on Main Street in Clearwater. In addition to a dinner of spaghetti, garlic bread, beverage and dessert, there will be raffles, a silent auction and a chance to meet the EMTs and other volunteers. The QRU serves the Clearwater, Sally Ann Road, Pleasant Valley Loop, Upper Clear Creek, Battle Ridge Road, Harpster, Wall Creek, Lightning Creek and between Harpster Grade to the outskirts of Stites. If you live in one of these areas, the QRU is there to help you in a medical emergency in conjunction with the Grangeville and Kooskia Ambulance crews. Come help them support you. They hope to raise enough funds to purchase an automatic lift gurney to make it easier and safer to lift patients. It is not too late to donate an auction item. Any local artisans have an item to donate? Contact Nancy Sutton, 208-926-0169.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.