CLEARWATER VALLEY — The year 2021 began with hope and promise that COVID-19 vaccines would soon be available, and things might return to normal. This “Year in review” is continued from last week.

The Kamiah Kiwanis and Brent Teets Music in the Valley teamed up for a new event, that included live blues music at Riverfront Park, a motorcycle poker run and a show and shine. The return of the traditional Lookingglass Powwow in August and BBQ days made many of the Kamiah residents happy.

Just before school started for Kamiah students, Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) worked with the school districts to provide a back-to-school extravaganza. A free burger dinner for students and their families, followed by welcome speeches from school staff and a chance to visit their new classroom, meet the teachers and pick out a backpack, filled with all the required supplies for that age group. The UYLC provided everything, from grants and donations.

On Sept. 11, Kamiah Fire Rescue (KFR) Chief Bill Arsenault worked with local civic and religious leaders, first responders and veterans’ organization to hold a remembrance ceremony on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The first-time event at Riverfront Park drew an estimated crowd of 300 people.

Costumed kids braved the cold, rainy weather for the annual Kamiah Chamber of Commerce Halloween costume lineup on Main Street. Clearwater Valley and Kamiah High schools showed their school spirit at their homecoming parades in October.

The Kooskia Holiday Farmers’ Market and the UYLC Olde-Fashioned Christmas event returned this year, both events generating excitement and reporting large crowds.

As 2022 begins, the UYLC will soon open a teen center in Kooskia, modeled after the successful one on Kamiah’s Main Street. Although Kooskia area kids have been welcome to participate in programs at the Kamiah Center, having one closer will be a boon to Kooskia teens.

Happy New Year!

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments