CLEARWATER VALLEY — The year 2021 began with hope and promise that COVID-19 vaccines would soon be available, and things might return to normal. This “Year in review” is continued from last week.
The Kamiah Kiwanis and Brent Teets Music in the Valley teamed up for a new event, that included live blues music at Riverfront Park, a motorcycle poker run and a show and shine. The return of the traditional Lookingglass Powwow in August and BBQ days made many of the Kamiah residents happy.
Just before school started for Kamiah students, Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) worked with the school districts to provide a back-to-school extravaganza. A free burger dinner for students and their families, followed by welcome speeches from school staff and a chance to visit their new classroom, meet the teachers and pick out a backpack, filled with all the required supplies for that age group. The UYLC provided everything, from grants and donations.
On Sept. 11, Kamiah Fire Rescue (KFR) Chief Bill Arsenault worked with local civic and religious leaders, first responders and veterans’ organization to hold a remembrance ceremony on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The first-time event at Riverfront Park drew an estimated crowd of 300 people.
Costumed kids braved the cold, rainy weather for the annual Kamiah Chamber of Commerce Halloween costume lineup on Main Street. Clearwater Valley and Kamiah High schools showed their school spirit at their homecoming parades in October.
The Kooskia Holiday Farmers’ Market and the UYLC Olde-Fashioned Christmas event returned this year, both events generating excitement and reporting large crowds.
As 2022 begins, the UYLC will soon open a teen center in Kooskia, modeled after the successful one on Kamiah’s Main Street. Although Kooskia area kids have been welcome to participate in programs at the Kamiah Center, having one closer will be a boon to Kooskia teens.
Happy New Year!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.