CLEARWATER VALLEY — The year 2021 began with hope and promise that COVID-19 vaccines would soon be available, and things might return to normal. Although, reaching far beyond our Clearwater Valley, it is hard to ignore the shock and horror I felt on Jan. 6 as we watched endless video of a sustained attack on the U.S. Capitol by our fellow Americans. This is the stuff of third world dictatorships, not of a democracy, not of America. Eventually law enforcement gained control. Fifteen days later, our duly elected 46th president was sworn in.

Back in Clearwater Valley, several of the longtime annual winter events, the Kamiah Crab Feed and Clearwater’s Groundhog Day Feed were cancelled. As the year progressed, many of the traditional community events returned and some new ones began.

Kids and their families enjoyed the return of Kooskia and Kamiah’s Easter egg hunts, with crowds gathering in both places as kids scrambled to pick up plastic eggs.

Red dresses blowing in the breeze in and around Kamiah caused a stir in early May. Staff from the Nez Perce Tribe’s Uuyit Kimti (New Beginnings) program hung the dresses to raise awareness of the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women. On May 6, at noon, Uuyit Kimti organizers led a memorial walk through downtown Kamiah.

For three consecutive 100-degree afternoons in late June, Clearwater Valley High School’s football coach, Allen Hutchens, teamed up coaches and players to put on the first annual Hutchens football camp for 40 kids in grades 3-8. The kids learned skills and appeared to have fun.

The Freedom Northwest 4th of July festival at CVHS drew a crowd with many kid-friendly activities and free apple pie. On a hot afternoon, the foam pit proved a popular attraction for the kids to play in bubbles and a chance to cool off. The rest of July included Stites Days, Elk City Wagon Road Days (in Clearwater) and Kooskia Days, with a wild west theme.

A large American flag sets the stage for Kamiah’s 9/11 commemoration ceremony as KFR chief Bill Arsenault addresses the crowd.

I went to a couple of different events in July – one new to me and one new event. Really impressed with the Valley Aero Club’s Kamiah Fly-in. The place was hopping with some cool-looking planes and excited kids, sporting T-shirts to mark the occasion of their first flight. Very cool that the pilots take the kids for free flights to see the Clearwater Valley from the air. Even this newspaper correspondent got on a flight.

To be continued next week.

