CLEARWATER VALLEY -- With her schooling now at home, and not being able to see her friends, Maddy Hammond, of Kamiah, spends a lot of time with Apollo, the dog. Maple Stuivenga shared this great photo of Maddy playing “basketball” with her new best friend. Maddy, a Kamiah middle-schooler, appreciates that Apollo is always ready to go! KLEW news included this “flying dog” photo on a newscast last week.
With the COVID-19-related disruptions in the food supply chain, shortages of some foods, closure of some large meat-packing plants, some people are thinking more about where their food comes from. Raising, growing, hunting, fishing and/or buying food locally or regionally makes a lot of sense. We buy a quarter of a cow from our Harpster neighbor, Sue Hagle, 2 Lazy H Ranch, each year, have it butchered locally (currently at Sonnen’s in Greencreek) and have a good beef supply for the year. Nice to buy food locally from someone you know.
Sue’s cows are calving right now. Since she is on her own schedule and not tied into national commodities market, she chooses to calve in mid-April, when the weather is nicer for the animals. I met up with Hagle and her two English shepherds, who are invaluable ranch dogs, to learn more about her operation. She raises a smaller angus (1,000-1,100 pounds vs. 1,300-1,500 pounds for typical angus) and has roughly 40 animals at a time. Grass-fed cows take longer to mature (27-29 months) than grain-fed (15-18 months), but they spend their whole lives on the ranch.
She has a loyal following of local and regional customers who buy from her every year. Last year, she sold 10 steers and one cow, feeding 42 families. People from as far as Spokane and as near as over the fence in Harpster, plus Kamiah, Kooskia, Grangeville, Genesee and Red River.
People buy an eighth, a quarter, a half or a whole animal. US Department of Agriculture rules only allow selling the whole live animal, not individual steaks or burger, unless they are inspected in a USDA facility. Have you ever wondered why you can see cattle grazing all over Idaho County, but you don’t see local beef on the menu at restaurants? The cost to haul cattle to Meridian to process in an inspected facility can be prohibitive.
Hagle began raising cattle to improve soil and reduce weeds on her land. She practices rotational grazing to avoid overgrazing and tries to provide her cattle with a mix of grass, forbs and browse. Hagle stated, “The better fed they are, the better fed you are!” Grass-fed beef tends to have less fat overall, and a better balance of omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids than grain fed. Sue believes that in her grass-fed operation, “Animals are great for the environment, raised in a way that is great for the animals and the meat they produce is great for people.” While Hagle’s method of raising cattle isn’t for everyone, it works well for her lifestyle and her direct-sale customers enjoy the quality beef she produces.
