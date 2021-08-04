CLEARWATER VALLEY — I heard from Nancy Sutton of Clearwater QRU. Group members are thrilled with the generosity people showed at their various fund-raisers during Elk City Wagon Road Days. This includes the ongoing “Where’s the Beef Raffle?” for cut and wrapped local beef, a quilt raffle and the cash people put into the boots in front of the burger booth. “We appreciate the community’s support,” Sutton said.
“We live in a great community,” Sutton said. “We wouldn’t be able to do the things we do without the great people here.” She noted they were able to buy a [new to them] ambulance a few years ago thanks to people helping out. They are currently fund-raising for a power lift system to make it easier and safer to load patients.
It seems like it is mostly Cottonwood girls who try out for Idaho County Fair royalty. This year Kaylee Graves of Kooskia, daughter of Susan and Doug Graves, is in the mix. She has been active in the Clearwater Valley Go Getters 4-H group for quite a few years. I met Kaylee when she was a baby, when her parents and I all lived in Salmon. Hard to believe she is almost grown up. Good luck, Kaylee!
The other day, I needed an early dinner before the Kamiah City Council meeting, so I stopped by Cloninger's and grabbed something at the deli. As I turned around, I noticed the addition of a self-checkout area across from the deli area. A friendly employee told me which buttons to push, and I was out the door in less than a minute. Seems like a practical idea to get people with a few items out the door and reduce congestion in the store. It has been crazy busy there lately. Although I haven’t analyzed this, I believe this to be the first and only self-checkout in either Idaho or Lewis Counties. (Yeah, I know, there are self-checkout at some big box stores in Lewiston and Clarkston, but this is Kamiah.)
The other night I was visiting with some friends, and one used the term “blow-in” to describe people who have recently moved to the area. It was said rather disdainfully, as if describing dispersing dandelion seeds. I’m not sure how long you have to live in a place to move beyond “blow-in” status, but after nine and a half years I have begun to put down some roots. Isn’t it great in America one of the many freedoms we enjoy is to choose where to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.