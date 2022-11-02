CLEARWATER VALLEY — High School fall sports are ending and winter sports are beginning. Over the weekend, four cross-country runners from the valley competed in the state 1A finals in Lewiston on Saturday. Evelyn Ward of CVHS placed 49th of 62 runners. Dayton Mitzkus and Wyatt Anderberg of CVHS and Charlee Denmark of KHS placed 28th, 60th and 77th of 96 runners. Denmark and Ward are 10th graders, Mitzkus and Anderberg are 11th graders, so hopefully, they will return next year and maybe inspire others to run. Cross-country is a sport where success has a direct relationship with putting in the miles, leanness and mental strength. The combined Clearwater Valley Kamiah (CVK) runners share coach Jeff Loewen for girls and boys for both schools and genders. Great season coach and runners.
The Clearwater Valley Rams lost their playoff game to Raft River over the weekend, ending their season. The unbeaten Kamiah Kubs had a bye last weekend and will have their first playoff game this coming weekend.
With Halloween on Monday this year, activities spread out over the weekend into Monday, giving kids some different opportunities to dress up. I like Halloween because it’s a time for kids to be creative, let loose and be a little silly.
With Halloween behind us, time for the Christmas craft fairs to begin. The first one in the valley is at the old Harpster Schoolhouse on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Samantha Adams at 208-983-7747 for information.
Order your Thanksgiving pies by Nov. 15 from Upriver Youth Leadership Council’s Youth Advisory Board (YAB). The teenagers will be prepping take-and-bake pies in their new commercial kitchen. Pumpkin and apple for $10, very berry, cherry or chocolate cream for $12, and southern maple pecan for $20. Pie pickup is on Nov. 21 and 22. For information, email upriveruylc@gmail.com, call 208-743-4894 or look for Upriver Youth Leadership Council on Facebook.
Harpster Schoolhouse will be back in action as the Harpster Precinct polling (voting) location on Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Clearwater, Stites, Kooskia and other locations around the valley. If you don’t know where your polling place is, call the Idaho County Elections in the Clerk’s office at 208-983-2751. Early voting at the Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville is available through 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Unfortunately, people spread misinformation about voting, whether deliberately or out of ignorance or faulty memories. Direct any questions to the county elections office.
Although we don’t have any local contested elections, we do have some regional and statewide elections. I hope the people who don’t win will show more grace and respect for democracy than we saw from a 2020 loser. It shouldn’t be a difficult concept that the person with the most votes wins.
