CLEARWATER VALLEY — High School fall sports are ending and winter sports are beginning. Over the weekend, four cross-country runners from the valley competed in the state 1A finals in Lewiston on Saturday. Evelyn Ward of CVHS placed 49th of 62 runners. Dayton Mitzkus and Wyatt Anderberg of CVHS and Charlee Denmark of KHS placed 28th, 60th and 77th of 96 runners. Denmark and Ward are 10th graders, Mitzkus and Anderberg are 11th graders, so hopefully, they will return next year and maybe inspire others to run. Cross-country is a sport where success has a direct relationship with putting in the miles, leanness and mental strength. The combined Clearwater Valley Kamiah (CVK) runners share coach Jeff Loewen for girls and boys for both schools and genders. Great season coach and runners.

The Clearwater Valley Rams lost their playoff game to Raft River over the weekend, ending their season. The unbeaten Kamiah Kubs had a bye last weekend and will have their first playoff game this coming weekend.

