CLEARWATER VALLEY — Just heard about a new event this weekend. The American Legion Post 75 in Kamiah is hosting a “porker run” this Saturday, June 24 at 9 a.m. It begins with an ATV poker run and ends with a hog roast. The route begins and ends at the Legion Hall at 618 Main Street. It heads up Beaverslide Road to Kidder Ridge to Kooskia, then back along Ridgewood Road. Ron Funnemark, the American Legion’s Post 75 Commander, literally has ‘fun’ in his name. Tickets are sold at the Kamiah Flower Shoppe for $40 each. For information, call Funnemark at 208-935-0294.
The best news from Stites. Beginning Saturday, July 1, Stites Hardware and Home Center will open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. (they are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F). Great for anyone in the area needing pieces and parts for a home improvement or fix-it project on a weekend. If you haven’t been in the store lately, there is a lot of new merchandise. An attractive new entryway is also in the works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.