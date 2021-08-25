CLEARWATER VALLEY — Last week, I ventured out of the Clearwater Valley onto the prairie for the Idaho County Fair parade. I saw a few of the 4-H kids from the Clearwater Valley area, including Rayne Martinez with the 4-H ambassadors’ group and recently crowned 1st princess Kaylee Graves, joining the royalty float. Ten-year-old Gabe Daugherty looked sharp carrying a 4-H flag as he rode with the Prairie Posse Horse 4-H group. I had my own educational display booth again this year, with the theme “be cool, support your schools.” Fun to be a part of the fair.
The 85th Barbecue Days in Kamiah is coming up Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5. A weekend full of live music and dancing, including a street dance for teenagers, another for adults. There is always plenty of food – spaghetti dinner, cowboy breakfast, tri-tip and pulled pork, the free barbecue dinner and street vendors. Other activities include the arts and crafts show, Clearwater Classics Car Show, quilt show, an auction and, of course, the parade.
Becky Schultz, the vice-president of the Big Cedar Homemakers Club, called to tell me that the Big Cedar Taco feed is back this year, on Friday, Sept. 10, 5-7 p.m. If you haven’t been to this event, you are in for a treat. Fresh, hot, fry bread tacos – one with savory toppings for dinner and a smaller, sweet one for dessert. They usually get a good crowd and it’s a nice excuse for a drive into the hills east of Kooskia. You can eat dinner outside in a grove of cedar trees next to the historic Big Cedar one-room school.
Summer is over for the kids as they start back to school next week at both Kamiah and Clearwater Valley schools. Kamiah has a new K-8 principal, Christine Cearley, who is excited to meet the students.
Volleyball, football and cross-country practice began a few weeks ago at CV and Kamiah, with games and races to begin this week. Cross-country again has a cooperative team, sharing a coach and travelling to meets together, one of three sports teams (wrestling in the winter and softball in the spring) shared between the two schools. Kamiah teacher and volleyball coach, Cheyenne Hudson, begins the high school athletic director role at Kamiah, following Leah York in the role. At Clearwater Valley, Allen Hutchens returns for a 2nd year overseeing the sports program. Hutchens’ ‘Ram Sheet’ is back for the season to keep people up- to-date on all things related to CV sports. If you want Hutchens' weekly email blast to show up in your inbox, email Hutchens at hutchensa@sd244.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.