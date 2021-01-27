CLEARWATER VALLEY — As the darkness changes to light this month, we had our first bonfire of 2021. Wonderful to enjoy the crisp evening air next to an outdoor fire with a handful of friends we haven’t seen this winter. For those who may have wondered why I didn’t have a column for the past few weeks, some of the normal January-February events are not happening this year, so it was a good time to take a break. This week’s wildlife sightings on our place included a golden eagle and two pileated woodpeckers.
With the uncertainty of the past year, it’s great to see a couple of new businesses open in the valley in the past few months. Sam Augello’s Tires in Stites always looks busy. Mayor Rey Mireles said he is glad to see a new business in town. Pete’s Prep and Trading Post, run by Peter Dupre (who briefly worked as a reporter for the Clearwater Progress), and his wife, Karen, opened in December. They sell regionally sourced grains and legumes, long-term storage foods, emergency supplies and more. Dupre also hopes this place can be a clearinghouse for people to share information about prepping. Pete’s Preps is located next to HKD Martial Arts, at milepost 69 on Highway 12, between Kooskia and Kamiah.
Tiny Tots Learning has moved from 6th Street to Main Street in Kamiah, after buying the building at 413 Main Street (most recently occupied by the Teen Center who moved to 405 Main). In addition to preschool for babies to age five, they offer after-school daycare and short-term, drop-off childcare for people with appointments in town, running errands, etc. With Tiny Tots and the Teen Center now in the same block, it is nice to see more young people and people in general downtown.
Although the traditional Groundhog Day breakfast is not happening this year you can still take a trip to Clearwater. Linda Winters said, “The Clearwater Grange is hosting a bazaar/yard sale at the Grange Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7.” The event is a fund-raiser to maintain the 100-year-old Grange Hall so it can continue to be used for community events. The Elk City Wagon Road museum, located in the Grange Hall, will also be open that day. If you are interested in renting a table, for $10, to sell your wares, call Carole Bonano at 208-926-7465.
