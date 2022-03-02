CLEARWATER VALLEY — Last week, I stopped in at Winchester to see how Carrie and Tyler Wiley, of Kamiah, are doing with their new venture as owner-operators at Marshall Meats. You may know Tyler from his time at The Hearthstone Restaurant in Kamiah where he was known for creative cooking and baking. Carrie, Tyler, and their son, Cody Lopeman, have all been involved with the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC), where Carrie serves as board secretary.
After looking for a business opportunity, they bought Marshall’s last September and began processing beef. Tyler also makes salami, pepperoni, bratwurst and German sausage. He experiments with different flavors, like habanero lime and jalapeno cheese. Marshall Meats first opened in 1968. Carrie, who remembers going there as a kid, said Marshall’s has long been known for their store-made beef jerky. They use the traditional recipes for some and have added their own twist with a jalapeno flavor. Plain, peppered, garlic, teriyaki, and hot teriyaki round out their choices. Check it out if you’re passing through Winchester.
Speaking of food, what do you call an event where you eat baked potatoes and play Bingo? Spudingo, of course. The Kamiah High school junior class of 2023 is stepping up its fundraising for next year. The Spudingo Night Fundraiser is set for Wednesday, March 16, at the Kamiah Legion Hall. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and Bingo at 6 p.m. Price is $5 for a loaded baked potato, and 25 cents a Bingo card per game, and $1 a card for a blackout.
The next night, March 17, is St. Patrick’s Day with a pub crawl and Irish band sponsored by Roscoe’s. Saturday, March 19 is the Kamiah Goes Green Irish festival in Kamiah, with the Leprechaun fun run/walk, parade, street games, bands, and other fun. The Chamber of Commerce is organizing this and looking for vendors and parade entries. The chamber office is located at the Welcome Center at 518 Main Street and is usually open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and forms are available outside. Vendor spaces are $20 for a 10’x10’ space on Main Street between 4th and 5th streets.
The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road continue their monthly meetings, planning on Saturday, March 5, at the Clearwater Grange Hall, at 11 a.m. followed by a potluck lunch. Anyone is welcome to join this committee, which has numerous activities during spring and summer. This longtime group in Clearwater provides numerous projects and could use lots of volunteer help. If you don’t know the history of Wagon Road, a small museum, located in the Grange Hall, will be open during the meeting.
I just saw a post on the Kamiah United Facebook page that Julie Angeny is looking for volunteer drivers to occasionally help cancer patients get to appointments in Lewiston or Spokane. A cancer patient may have situations that arise where a person can’t make it to a scheduled treatment because they don’t have a way to get there. She is trying to get ahead of it by developing a list of people from Stites to Kamiah areas who are willing to help. Great if a church or civic organization wants to volunteer as a group. She is not looking for commercial drivers or services, just people to volunteer. Private message Julie on Messenger if you want to be added to the list.
