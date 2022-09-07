CLEARWATER VALLEY — The annual Big Cedar Homemakers Navajo Taco Feed is happening this Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m. at the historic Big Cedar Schoolhouse. If you are new to the area or just haven’t been, check it out. Although it’s only about seven miles from Kooskia, it feels a little remote. It’s a lovely, little one-room schoolhouse that’s on the National Register of Historic Places. Fry bread tacos in both savory main course versions and sticky, sweet dessert versions and soft drinks await those who make the trip. Only $7.50 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

Nice that the weather cooled off a bit for Kamiah Barbecue Days. Fun to watch the parade down Main Street. Gearing up for the November elections, both Republicans and Democrats running for District 6 state legislature house and senate seats, joined the parade and worked the crowd. Following last year’s redistricting, District 6 now joins Lewis County (including Kamiah) with Latah County and part of Nez Perce County, so Kamiah is new territory for some candidates.

