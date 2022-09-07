CLEARWATER VALLEY — The annual Big Cedar Homemakers Navajo Taco Feed is happening this Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m. at the historic Big Cedar Schoolhouse. If you are new to the area or just haven’t been, check it out. Although it’s only about seven miles from Kooskia, it feels a little remote. It’s a lovely, little one-room schoolhouse that’s on the National Register of Historic Places. Fry bread tacos in both savory main course versions and sticky, sweet dessert versions and soft drinks await those who make the trip. Only $7.50 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Nice that the weather cooled off a bit for Kamiah Barbecue Days. Fun to watch the parade down Main Street. Gearing up for the November elections, both Republicans and Democrats running for District 6 state legislature house and senate seats, joined the parade and worked the crowd. Following last year’s redistricting, District 6 now joins Lewis County (including Kamiah) with Latah County and part of Nez Perce County, so Kamiah is new territory for some candidates.
Some fun and clever floats. The guys from Sanitary Plumbing Systems drew the biggest laughs by tossing rolls of toilet paper with their contact info attached. Square dancers from the Mountain Dewers, twirled and danced down the street in their colorful costumes. A group of joyous, white-robed kids filled the HKD martial arts truck. The Trenary Barn had a great float advertising their event venue and Amy Manley’s Coffee Can float included women sitting at an umbrella-shaded café table on a flatbed, and the shined-up classic cars added a touch of nostalgia.
Kamiah Chamber board member, Dona Brown, and friends, clad in green, with an Irish flag, on a rig, promoted the 2nd Annual Kamiah Irish festival, only six months away, in March 2023! She promises a bigger and better event than this year’s fun. People were excited to have an outdoor event in March and had some fun wearing green, running the Leprechaun run, and dancing a jig.
Next up for the Chamber is the Halloween costume contest in Kamiah. I always look forward to this one, as a crowd of goblins, princesses, witches and monsters take over Main Street. The block in front of city hall is closed to traffic. The kids line up in the middle of the road for judging in prize categories, including silliest and scariest. I’m still laughing about the siblings who dressed up as macaroni and cheese last year.
Speaking of Halloween, I’ve heard rumblings of a weekend-long Haunted House Hotel in Kamiah the last weekend of October. Thrills and chills await! More details soon.
On the way to Barbecue Days, I noticed Dale’s Cashway had the lowest fuel prices, less than $4 a gallon for unleaded gas and less than $5 for diesel. That’s the lowest I’ve seen in this area all summer. I wonder if people blaming the president for high prices give him credit when prices drop? Or maybe fuel prices are one of the capitalistic-driven supply and demand things.
Still waiting for our blackberries to ripen, so a box of peaches from the Farmers’ Market filled the fruit niche for the weekend. In addition to fresh eating, the peaches made great daquiris and homemade ice cream.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.