CLEARWATER VALLEY — I love spring when the air smells fresh, and the hills begin to turn green. I went for a longer-than-usual hike around our place this weekend. I walked along our little creek that roars this time of year, compared to the trickle it becomes by late summer.
With spring comes a resurgence in the sales of used stuff. The ultimate in recycling, one woman’s trash can magically transform into another woman’s treasure. This weekend, the Friends of Kooskia Library invite you to shop at their annual book sale at the Kooskia Community Center, on Friday, April 28; doors are open from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m.-noon.
Also, this Saturday, April 29, although a little further afield, the Glenwood-Caribel Volunteer Fire Department will have a yard sale at their station, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at 402 Caribel Road. If you get hungry while you are there, you can buy a hot dog or two. Firehouse tours and a raffle drawing for a generator are also happening. As a volunteer organization, they help their neighbors. They use money from fundraisers to pay for fuel for the trucks, equipment maintenance, training and personal protective equipment. For information about the yard sale, call MiMi at 208-935-2663.
The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce is offering its community wide yard sale on Saturday, May 6. To get on the map to advertise your yard sale in Kamiah that day, contact the Kamiah Welcome Center or Moriah at Hale Flooring at 208 935-2546.
It is not too early to think about Mother’s Day. One nice annual event is the Elk City Wagon Road Museum, Dessert-at-the-Museum event the day before Mother’s Day. It’s on Saturday, May 13, 1-4 p.m., in scenic downtown Clearwater. It’s a pretty drive this time of year. Dessert and coffee/tea are by donation. Call Carol at 208-926-7465 or Susanne at 208-926-4278 for information.
Happy National Library Week! “There’s more to the story” is this year’s theme. It is time to celebrate not just books, but eBooks, large print and audiobooks. Libraries offer the ultimate in freedom. With free and open access to information, they support democracy.
We are fortunate to have two libraries in the Clearwater Valley. Both Kooskia and Kamiah community libraries are open Monday through Friday. In addition to books, people rely on libraries for computers, free Wi-Fi and more. The Kooskia and Kamiah libraries are part of the Prairie River Library District, which includes eight libraries in Idaho, Lewis and Nez Perce counties. The district is currently advertising for a Kamiah library branch manager and a district substitute. Check out their website at https://www.prld.org for information about the library district and the jobs.
