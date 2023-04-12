CLEARWATER VALLEY — If you want to hear some more beautiful Easter music, head to St. Gertrude’s Monastery on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. The Valley Singers and Bell Ringers are coming over from Kamiah to share a music program called “Hope.” They performed their first concert in Kamiah on April 2. Carrie Bain directs the singers, while Reverend Luann Howard leads the ringers. If you haven’t heard music at St. Gertrude’s, the stone chapel is the closest thing to a cathedral in Idaho County. Lovely acoustics.
After some late-season snow a week ago, it seems spring is here, the hillsides are turning green, calves are frolicking in the road and the wildflowers are popping out. Fun to see so many kids and their families at the Kooskia Park for the Easter egg hunt on Saturday. With the sunny weather, many people lingered in the park to play on the playground and visit with friends afterwards. Thanks to the Greater Kooskia Chamber of Commerce for putting on this event and for the Kamiah Kiwanis and friends for the Kamiah egg hunt.
Time for spring cleaning. I’ve been doing an online clutter challenge all this year through the University of Idaho Extension. Karen Richel, the organizer, suggests a specific area of clutter reduction each week from paper piles, junk drawers, laundry areas, medicine cabinets and bookshelves. Paper tends to be my biggest challenge. A good feeling to chip away at organizing so I can find things when I need them.
If you’re in the downsizing mode or you just want to make room for more books, consider donating any you no longer want or need to the Friends of the Kooskia Library. Just drop books off at the library between now and the sale planned for April 28-29.
A lot of talk lately about what criminal acts various prosecutors are choosing to indict, mostly by people who have not seen the evidence or heard testimony. We are all subject to the rule of law. Despite everything that has happened in recent years, I still hope we can move toward the promise of a more perfect union. “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” – Martin Luther King.
