Kooskia egg hunt 2023 photo

Children hunt Easter eggs at Kooskia City Park on Saturday, April 8.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

CLEARWATER VALLEY — If you want to hear some more beautiful Easter music, head to St. Gertrude’s Monastery on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. The Valley Singers and Bell Ringers are coming over from Kamiah to share a music program called “Hope.” They performed their first concert in Kamiah on April 2. Carrie Bain directs the singers, while Reverend Luann Howard leads the ringers. If you haven’t heard music at St. Gertrude’s, the stone chapel is the closest thing to a cathedral in Idaho County. Lovely acoustics.

After some late-season snow a week ago, it seems spring is here, the hillsides are turning green, calves are frolicking in the road and the wildflowers are popping out. Fun to see so many kids and their families at the Kooskia Park for the Easter egg hunt on Saturday. With the sunny weather, many people lingered in the park to play on the playground and visit with friends afterwards. Thanks to the Greater Kooskia Chamber of Commerce for putting on this event and for the Kamiah Kiwanis and friends for the Kamiah egg hunt.

