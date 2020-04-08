CLEARWATER VALLEY -- After two weeks of eating our own cooking, I decided to resume our Friday night take-out pizza tradition, both because we like the Silver Dollar’s (in Stites) pizza and we want to support them. Before heading to Stites, I checked in with several Harpster Heights neighbors and brought back three pizzas because, who doesn’t want pizza on a Friday night? It was a little eerie walking into an almost empty place, which is normally bustling on a Friday night. They are doing what they can to keep the business going by shortening their days and hours to focus on most popular take out times, currently Wednesday-Saturday, 4-8 p.m. In addition to their pizza menu, they have a food ranging from a Redhead’s Revenge burger, various fried food baskets, Asian Lettuce wraps and even veggie burgers. You can also buy bottled beer or wine if you need a beverage to take home with your food.
Speaking of beverages, Clearwater Brewing’s beer:30 in Kamiah remains open for growler and grunt fills and other beverages. Both Higher Grounds and IdaJo drive through coffee places are open in Kamiah. Clearwater Valley restaurants open for takeout or curbside include The Hub Bar and Grill, Hogsback Deli and Ice Cream, Pizza Factory, Amy’s Lunch Box, Long Camp Curly Fries, Kooskia Café and China Café.
Last week I assembled (from a kit) a raised garden bed with a mini-greenhouse roof. I am hoping to gain a longer season for greens from spring through late fall. I have various things started under the grow lights in the laundry room waiting for the illusive last frost to occur. Much of the Clearwater Valley has a nice climate for growing a variety of food. Increasing our own local food production and self-reliance sounds good right now. If you are new to gardening, University of Idaho Extension is offering a free online Idaho Victory Garden class. This is a self-paced class including videos, lectures and activities. The course is organized into 10 units including growing vegetables, herbs, berries, fruit trees, pests and diseases and food storage. Ken Hart, U. of I. educator in Nez Perce, notes this could be a nice learning activity for families spending more time together at home. You can access the course at http://bit.ly/IDVictoryGarden .
I have been reading various accounts of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. John Barry, author of the book, “The Great Influenza,” states, “Of all the lessons from 1918, the clearest is that truth matters. You don’t manage the truth, you tell the truth. Those in authority must retain the public trust. The way to do that is to distort nothing, to put the best face on nothing, to try to manipulate no one.” Back then leaders lied to the people. I hope our current leaders at all levels of government will tell us the truth even when it’s bad.
