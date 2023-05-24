CLEARWATER VALLEY — Time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Kooskia Library on Thursday, May 25. The library and Friends of the Library welcome area residents to stop by the library between 4:30-6:30 p.m. Come, meet Madison, who runs the library now, and see what’s new and enjoy light refreshments. The library provides many free services. In addition to traditional books, you can use the Libby app to download audiobooks and e-books onto your smartphone or other device. Free Wi-Fi and computer use, too.
During my visit to my mom’s place earlier this month, getting out in nature for several days, it struck me how much people value their parks and natural areas. The Cleveland, Ohio metro area has nearly the population of Idaho in a much smaller space. The Metroparks – called the “emerald necklace” – connect green space, looping around the city. Because of increasing demand, the park district continues to acquire more land and expand facilities and programs.
Contrast that with north central Idaho, where our public land is abundant and private lands limited. Many people enjoy our public lands, some move here because of the access to nature. Others take green space for granted because we have so much of it, at times seeing it as a hindrance instead of a treasure.
After a week in the city, I was glad to leave the crowds and traffic. Driving onto our road, I enjoyed seeing the green hillsides, the sweet smell of apple blossoms and the roar of bees pollinating the apple trees. Our lifestyle here in Harpster Heights is tied to the cycle of the seasons, where the elk herd is, which large birds are nesting and which fruit trees bloom.
Great to spend some time in my little garden. It seems like it just snowed not too long ago and now the sweltering heat. Feels like summer and time for school to end for our wonderful young people in the valley. The class of 2023 will graduate soon; the world is waiting for them.
Last year, Kamiah and Clearwater Valley (CV) held graduation on the same weekend. This year, Kamiah’s is on Saturday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m., with CV’s following two weeks later on Friday, June 9, at 5 p.m. Although both schools attend school four days per week, a difference in calendars results in CV staying in school a little longer.
