Clearwater Valley Boys Baseball Team head to state tournament 2023 photo

The Clearwater Valley Boys Baseball Team were given an escort through Main Street Kooskia on the way to the state tournament last Wednesday morning, May 17. Multiple EMS, fire, and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and trucks made their way through the street with the baseball bus as a crowd of onlookers waited. The CV Baseball team took second place at the state tournament, losing to the Troy Trojans for the championship.

 Free Press / Hannah Hale

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Kooskia Library on Thursday, May 25. The library and Friends of the Library welcome area residents to stop by the library between 4:30-6:30 p.m. Come, meet Madison, who runs the library now, and see what’s new and enjoy light refreshments. The library provides many free services. In addition to traditional books, you can use the Libby app to download audiobooks and e-books onto your smartphone or other device. Free Wi-Fi and computer use, too.

During my visit to my mom’s place earlier this month, getting out in nature for several days, it struck me how much people value their parks and natural areas. The Cleveland, Ohio metro area has nearly the population of Idaho in a much smaller space. The Metroparks – called the “emerald necklace” – connect green space, looping around the city. Because of increasing demand, the park district continues to acquire more land and expand facilities and programs.

