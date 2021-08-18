CLEARWATER VALLEY — This weekend, the 45th annual Chief Lookingglass Pow-Wow will return to Kamiah after being cancelled last year. The “return to the circle” celebration, will be held outdoors, behind the Wa-A’Yas Community Center (on 4th and Idaho). The event begins with blessings and a grand entry on Friday night, including dance competitions and intertribal (open to anyone) dancing, continuing throughout the weekend. On Saturday, a huckleberry pancake feed begins at 7 a.m., followed by a fun run at 8 a.m., a friendship dinner at noon and a parade later. I have enjoyed the Pow-Wow a few times in recent years. The drumming and dancing can be mesmerizing. The traditional regalia worn by some tribal members includes feathers, furs, porcupine quills and other wildlife parts in respect to the connection with the natural world.
Meanwhile, 4-H kids from the Clearwater Valley area (and the rest of the county) will be in Cottonwood for the Idaho County Fair, where they are showing animals, large and small, displaying their projects, competing for ribbons and enjoying a last hurrah with friends before school begins. It’s been fun watching some of these 4-H kids gain poise and confidence over the years as they gain experience.
July was the hottest month in the 142 years since record keeping began, according to a report by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This year is also on track to be in the top ten of the hottest years on record. Fires are still burning all around us, but reported low temperatures in Dixie are trending into the high 30s and low 40s.
I took a break last week and headed up to Lochsa Lodge for an overnight stay. As I headed back to the valley, I stopped for a swim in the Middle Fork Clearwater River. Several family groups fished, floated, splashed in a large eddy along the beach. As I waded in waist deep, I could still see my feet; the Clearwater River lives up to its name. Floating around the eddy, I pondered how fortunate we are to live in a place with such beautiful free-flowing rivers that are easily accessible and free for people to enjoy.
Although I like most of my human neighbors, I appreciate living in a place where most of my neighbors walk on four legs or travel by flying. I enjoy watching elk, seeing a massive great grey owl and spotted white-tailed deer fawns frolicking in the yard.
