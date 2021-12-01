CLEARWATER VALLEY — Happy Hanukkah! The Jewish holiday season, also known as the Festival of Lights, which began Nov. 28, continues through Dec. 6.
Last Saturday, I stopped by the Kooskia Holiday Farmers’ Market, one of the first local craft fairs. People seemed to be enjoying browsing, sampling and buying, plus meeting and greeting old friends. Business was brisk in the morning with an interesting array of products, including sweet treats, plant starts, woodwork, natural skin care, smoked cheese and more. Amy Manley parked her mobile Coffee Can Van across from Kooskia City Hall, capitalizing on the holiday market crowd.
Holiday celebrations kick off this weekend in Kamiah with the Chamber of Commerce’s Lighted Christmas parade on Friday night, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. Santa will be making the rounds in Kamiah with visits at the fire hall after the parade. The Chamber’s Christmas Tree Lighting at Riverside Park and Christmas show will be Saturday, Dec. 4.
Stop by the fire hall between 4 p.m.-7 p.m., before or after the parade to buy some hot cocoa, soup and other concessions. This is a fund-raiser for the Kamiah Kubs boys basketball team, so they can attend a tournament in New Plymouth during the Christmas holidays.
In other sports news, great to see the Lewiston Tribune’s choice of Laney Landmark, of the Kamiah Kubs, as their “prep athlete of the week” for scoring her 17 points, leading to the Kubs girls basketball win over Logos. She played aggressively with multiple steals and rebounds, too. Landmark competes in volleyball and track, going to state in hurdles as a freshman last year. I have watched her at track meets in recent years; she’s quite a talented athlete and only a 10th grader.
Looking for something to do with your kids or grandkids on Saturday, Dec. 3? The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) and many sponsors and volunteers have a full day of Christmas-themed fun going on at the Legion Hall at 618 Main St. in Kamiah. Olde-Fashioned Christmas event runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Activities are free or low cost, including kids crafts such as fleece Christmas pillows, glitter snow globes, personalized Christmas stockings, letters to Santa and a candy bar snowman. Christmas carriage rides, photos with Santa and with a Christmas pony are also offered. More advanced activities include wreath-making, gingerbread houses, and demonstrations of holiday appetizers and mocktails. Food will be available, free soup, hot cider and cocoa, roasted chestnuts and peanut brittle.
When the UYLC event ends at 4 p.m., head down to the Riverfront Park for the Christmas Lighting, sponsored by the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce. Refreshments are available and Santa will be there, too. Back at the Legion Hall, the Olde-Fashioned Christmas show will include local talent performing favorite Christmas songs, with a pie social at intermission. Bring nonperishable food donations for the helping hands food pantry for your entry fee for the show. Santa will have a surprise for each of the children attending.
See details and schedule for the Olde-Fashioned Christmas event on the Upriver Youth Leadership Council’s Facebook page or contact Sharlene at upriverylc@gmail.com or 208-743-0392.
