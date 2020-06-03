CLEARWATER VALLEY -- A beautiful spring morning provided the backdrop for the somber occasion of a Memorial Day commemoration at the Pine Ridge Cemetery near Kooskia. Members of the American Legion, Post No. 75, and VFW Post No. 5407, provided color guard and honor guard for the ceremony. Ron Funnemark, commander of the American Legion, played taps, a simple melody, 150 years old, to honor the men and women who have laid down their lives and paid the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of freedom. The group also conducted five other ceremonies at sites between Kamiah and Kooskia. prayers and honoring of our fallen soldiers remind us of why Memorial Day is recognized.
Drive on over to Long Camp RV park this weekend for the seventh annual “Classics on the Clearwater” car show and swap meet on Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Public admission to the event is eight cans of food or a cash donation with all proceeds going to support the Emergency Feeding Outreach (EFO) in Kamiah. This year’s event is in memory of Steve Walker, who was passionate about cars and owned Steve’s body shop in Kooskia.
The 2020 Kamiah Rodeo is a go on Saturday and Sunday, June 20-21, at the Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) rodeo grounds on Hill Street in Kamiah. In preparation for the event the CVRA is holding try-outs for Kamiah Rodeo royalty on Saturday, June 6, at 1 p.m., at the CVRA rodeo grounds. Girls ages 12-18 years old (as of Jan. 1) living in Idaho, Lewis, Nez Perce, Clearwater or Latah counties, are welcome to try out. Dress is long-sleeved white western shirt, blue or black western jeans (plain without bling), western cowboy hat and cowboy boots. Contact Lennie Bentz for information at 208-451-5278 or e-mail jblmiller09@gmail.com.
Both mornings of the rodeo will begin with an all-you-can-eat Cowboy breakfast from 6-10 a.m. at the rodeo grounds clubhouse. The open rodeo begins Saturday night at 6 p.m., followed by “Dancing in the Dirt,” after the rodeo. Sunday the Slack event (for contestants not in the open rodeo) begins at 9 a.m. with a “Family Day” open rodeo at 1 p.m., including some youth events.
The rodeo activities include bull riding, ranch broncs, barrel racing and team roping. Register for all events through Bar X Ranches. Contact Tucker Cool at 509-679-1243 or by e-mail at barxranches@gmail.com to enter. Contact Lennie Bentz at 208-451-5278 or Lee Pearson at 360-981-4573.
If you’re up for a short fun run/walk the Maniac run- or “the best dam race in Idaho,” is planned for June 13 by the Orofino Chamber of Commerce. This 3 or 5 km run/walk provides a unique experience to cross the Dworshak Dam, (normally the road across the dam is closed to the public.) I ran this back in 2014, it’s a cool view across the reservoir and down the valley below. Call the chamber at 208 476-4335 or check their Facebook page or website for more info. (You must carry a photo i.d. with you to cross the dam.)
Although sometimes in our little enclave of Idaho County we feel immune to what’s happening in the rest of the country this week it was hard to escape. The tragic death of George Floyd, an unarmed and handcuffed black man, whose death in the custody of four police officers in Minneapolis sparked outrage and protests across the country. America will not be truly great until all people are treated fairly and justly by law enforcement officers everywhere. For the past few months in our local sheriff race accusations of corruption, cabals, favoritism, retribution and cover-ups have been flung across our newspapers and social media. Regardless of who wins the sheriff’s race I hope they will run an honest and fair sheriff’s office.
