CLEARWATER VALLEY — A group gathered on the banks of the Selway River last weekend for the First Wild Idaho Yoga Festival. Local women from the Kooskia, Harpster and Kamiah areas – Christina Stalnaker, Carly Decker, Amy Sedgwick and Ada Fryer, plus Brittany Allen from Lewiston, organized and led the three-day gathering. A group of 25+ of us welcomed the shift from summer to fall, the autumnal equinox, as the time when days and nights are the same length. The lightness of summer begins to shift to the darkness of winter. Yoga, meditation, listening to the river and watching the stars filled the weekend. Most of the people lived nearby or had connections with people who did. Great to catch up with some old friends and meet new friends who have moved to the area in the last few years.
I also had fun at the showing of “Skeleton School” documentary film at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville. Filmmaker Lauren Paterson followed the ups and downs of the 2018 Kamiah school district levy. Several local volunteers had a table outside, providing information and collecting signatures for Reclaim Idaho’s education initiative. The group is trying to get the Quality Education Act on the ballot in Idaho to provide additional funding for Idaho Schools.
Photographer Greg Walz from Blaine, Wash., visited friends in the Harpster area, taking photographs of people, landscapes and old farm implements for a book he is planning to self-publish later this fall. Fun to be part of his photo shoot showing local folks doing different activities. For Nick, it was wielding a splitting maul by his firewood pile. For me, picking apples and wielding my camera.
The annual Clearwater Chili Feed set for Oct. 2 has been canceled due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.