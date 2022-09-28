CLEARWATER VALLEY — Happy “drive electric” week! It’s the 12th year anniversary of the week to raise awareness of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The only people I know in the Clearwater Valley with an electric vehicle (EV) are Larry and Sheryl Nims. Cloninger’s grocery store recently received grant funding for installing a new EV charging station, one of 48 locations across Idaho. Other sites in the region include Cloninger’s in Grangeville and the Clearwater River Casino near Lewiston. The additional 48 stations will benefit people traveling through to have ample places to stop and recharge.
Lest you think your tax dollars are being used for this, the EV stations are being funded from the Volkswagen (VW) Clean Air Act Settlement. From 2009-2016, Volkswagen imported and sold nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles with software designed to cheat on federal emissions tests, producing 9-40 times more oxides of nitrogen than allowed by the EPA.
Two events I know of in the valley this weekend – the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) Recovery event on Friday night, Sept. 30, and the Clearwater Chili Feed on Saturday night, Oct. 1.
UYLC’s National Recovery Month Celebration runs from 5-10 p.m. at Kamiah’s Riverfront Park. Anyone is welcome to attend this family-friendly event. The event celebrates people on a good path, recovering from substance abuse. It includes speakers, live music by Torn Veil, food vendors, bounce houses and information booths. Organizer Amber Sanderson wants to show people still lost in addiction that there is hope, and recovery is possible. For information contact Sanderson at uylcrecovery@gmail.com or call 208-745-2775.
The Chili Feed is from 4-7 p.m. at the Clearwater Grange at the corner of Sally Ann Road and Main Street, Clearwater. Check it out if you’re ready for chili. Cost is by donation for chili, cornbread, dessert and soft drinks/coffee. Money raised from the dinner and silent auction will support other Clearwater community activities. The local history museum in the Grange will be open during the dinner. Call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465 for information.
Last week’s one-inch, or more, soaking rain sure cleared out the air. Nice to take a deep breath and see the stars. Let’s hope it lasts.
