CLEARWATER VALLEY — Happy “drive electric” week! It’s the 12th year anniversary of the week to raise awareness of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The only people I know in the Clearwater Valley with an electric vehicle (EV) are Larry and Sheryl Nims. Cloninger’s grocery store recently received grant funding for installing a new EV charging station, one of 48 locations across Idaho. Other sites in the region include Cloninger’s in Grangeville and the Clearwater River Casino near Lewiston. The additional 48 stations will benefit people traveling through to have ample places to stop and recharge.

Lest you think your tax dollars are being used for this, the EV stations are being funded from the Volkswagen (VW) Clean Air Act Settlement. From 2009-2016, Volkswagen imported and sold nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles with software designed to cheat on federal emissions tests, producing 9-40 times more oxides of nitrogen than allowed by the EPA.

