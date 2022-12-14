CLEARWATER VALLEY — Want to enjoy good food and fellowship? Anyone who lives in Clearwater and the surrounding area is welcome to join in the annual community Christmas party at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Clearwater IOOF (Oddfellows) Lodge on Main Street in Clearwater. The event returns after a pause for the past few years. It gives people a chance to get together and connect with neighbors. Turkey and ham are provided; people should bring a potluck dish to share. The event includes an optional gift exchange. Bring a wrapped gift ($5-$10 value). Women should bring a woman’s gift and men, a man’s gift. If you have any questions, contact Patsy Hunter at 208-926-7355.
Do you want to be part of the solution? Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) is looking for teen center staff. UYLC seeks people who can “empathize with the teen experience and work to create fun, meaningful and inclusive spaces for all teens to thrive,” according to their Facebook post. UYLC offers a wide range of great programs at the Kamiah and Kooskia teen centers and in the communities. For information about UYLC’s mission and programs, check out their new website Upriveryouth.org or find them on Facebook at Upriver Youth Leadership Council. The teen centers are open seven days a week, so expect to work some evening and weekend shifts. Drug tests and fingerprint background checks are required. Email your resume to upriverylc@gmail.com or stop by the UYLC business office at 416 Main Street in Kamiah to complete an application.
