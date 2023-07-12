CLEARWATER VALLEY — July is the month when every small town in the Clearwater Valley has an event or two. Last weekend, the Kamiah Fly-In provided free introductory flights for kids ages 8-17. From the looks on the kids’ faces as they exited, it was a fun and exciting time. The Kamiah Kiwanis Car Show drew about 20 cars and five motorcycles to the park. Participants had fun talking bodywork, engines and paint jobs as people admired the vehicles. I also stopped for a Kamiah Kubs football car wash fundraiser.
“Let them eat cake!” With all my running around Kamiah on Saturday morning I ended up in Kooskia at nearly 1 p.m. I realized that Carisa’s Cake Company opened at noon. Yay! I hadn’t been since the grand opening on June 10. All the choices looked amazing, but I settled on one of their signature “sammies,” made with two lemon cookies, stuffed with raspberry buttercream. I even picked up a homemade Oreo “sammie” for my husband. A fun and delicious stop.
Coming up this weekend, July 14-16, Friday-Sunday, is the Clearwater-Elk City Wagon Road Days on Main Street, Clearwater. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Come cheer on Vinal and Kathleen Hardin, this year’s grand marshals. A quilt show, a gospel hour at noon, followed by an oral history/variety show at 1:30 p.m. The famous $5 hamburger stand offers a bargain lunch. The historical museum will be open and local history books for sale.
A few new activities this year: BPC Fire Department plans an open house, letting children climb on the fire trucks. A “Put out the fire” challenge for kids to throw a bean bag through the window of a model of a burning house, and a cornhole competition for all ages rounds out the activities.
On Sunday, the event continues with breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m. Then take a guided tour over the event’s namesake, the primitive Elk City Wagon Road. Although route-finding, stops at historic sites and stories are provided, participants need to be self-reliant with a high-clearance vehicle full of fuel, plus a lunch and plenty of water. The gas station in Elk City reopened last month if needed for the return trip on Highway 14. Trip begins at 8:15 a.m. and returns around 4:30 p.m.
The last two weekends in July feature a rodeo in Kamiah, the weekend of July 21-22, put on by the Clearwater Valley Rodeo Association. The month ends with a three-day Kooskia Days celebration with family movie night, a fun run, ping-pong ball drop, a parade, carnival games and pony rides. Competitions include lawn mower races, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments and an old-fashioned logging show, with prizes for each.
July is, among other things, National Anti-Boredom Month. Based on the premise that people get bored after the 4th of July hoopla, the founders of the idea back in the 1980s encourage people to get out and do something. As I have often said, “Only boring people get bored!” We are blessed with some of the most magnificent rivers in the country, so enjoy them. Challenge yourself in your national forests and take in the small-town celebrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.