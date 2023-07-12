CLEARWATER VALLEY — July is the month when every small town in the Clearwater Valley has an event or two. Last weekend, the Kamiah Fly-In provided free introductory flights for kids ages 8-17. From the looks on the kids’ faces as they exited, it was a fun and exciting time. The Kamiah Kiwanis Car Show drew about 20 cars and five motorcycles to the park. Participants had fun talking bodywork, engines and paint jobs as people admired the vehicles. I also stopped for a Kamiah Kubs football car wash fundraiser.

“Let them eat cake!” With all my running around Kamiah on Saturday morning I ended up in Kooskia at nearly 1 p.m. I realized that Carisa’s Cake Company opened at noon. Yay! I hadn’t been since the grand opening on June 10. All the choices looked amazing, but I settled on one of their signature “sammies,” made with two lemon cookies, stuffed with raspberry buttercream. I even picked up a homemade Oreo “sammie” for my husband. A fun and delicious stop.

