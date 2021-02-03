CLEARWATER VALLEY —The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road plans to hold their first meeting of the year on Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Clearwater Grange Hall. The meeting begins at 11 a.m. followed by a potluck lunch. The Wagon Road museum, located in the Grange Hall, will also be open 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. that day. Members welcome anyone with an interest in the historic wagon road to attend the meeting and lunch. The Elk City Wagon Road was primarily in use from 1895 to 1932 as a freight and stagecoach route, with way stations along the way.
The group will begin making plans for Wagon Road Days in Clearwater July 16-17. The event includes a guided trip over the Old Wagon Road from Clearwater to Elk City, with stops at key spots along the way to learn about its history. They will also have a raffle for two pistols and a handmade quilt. Linda Winters, of Clearwater, said, “This longtime group in Clearwater provides numerous projects and could use lots of volunteer help.” The Friends group meets once a month from Feb. to July to plan these events.
Also, in Clearwater this weekend, Clearwater Grange is hosting a bazaar/yard sale at the Grange Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7. The event is a fund-raiser to maintain the 100-year-old Grange Hall so it can continue to be used for community events. According to Linda Winters, wearing a mask is optional at the sale.
This week I had a chance to talk to two great students - Paige Morrow, at Clearwater Valley High School, and Jace Sams, at Kamiah High School. KLEW News interviewed them in subsequent weeks for the news show’s Thursday “Academic All Star” program, honoring a student who “shines in and out of the classroom”. Wonderful to see Paige and Jace honored for high achievement in school (Sams has a 4.0 GPA, while Morrow has a 3.98 GPA) and for helping others.
Although I mostly work at home, I enjoy having an office (Clearwater Progress) in the heart of downtown Kamiah. Everything is pretty much walking distance away and we can watch the life on the streets out the front window. Last week, I mentioned the addition of Tiny Tots Learning in the same block as the UYLC teen center and the increased youthful energy on the block. This week I saw a sweet Facebook post from UYLC with photos of a couple of teenagers reading stories to some “littles” at Tiny Tots. There is something special about big kids spending time with little kids.
I appreciate the enthusiasm of the businesses and nonprofits in Kamiah who decorate their front windows and entryways for various holidays. With their prominent location on the corner of Highway 12 and Main Street, Idaho Country Properties often sets the tone with an inflatable for every season and, yes, it will soon be Valentine’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.