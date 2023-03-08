Clearwater Valley News standing

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Happy Women’s History Month! I participated in a women’s leadership event at LCSC last weekend. Great to see Reverend Mary Jane Miles, of Kamiah, on a panel of three elected women leaders (the other two were city councilors in Clarkston and Moscow). Miles serves on the Nez Perce Tribe’s Executive Council (NPTEC), as well as the chaplain for the group and a tribal elder.

Miles spoke of the importance of listening to people and hearing where they are coming from. As an older woman, she acknowledged the difference in perspective of people of different age groups. “I don’t think like the younger people do. I do my own research to learn,” Miles said. She spoke of the importance of volunteering, in doing what you can to help your people.

