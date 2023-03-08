CLEARWATER VALLEY — Happy Women’s History Month! I participated in a women’s leadership event at LCSC last weekend. Great to see Reverend Mary Jane Miles, of Kamiah, on a panel of three elected women leaders (the other two were city councilors in Clarkston and Moscow). Miles serves on the Nez Perce Tribe’s Executive Council (NPTEC), as well as the chaplain for the group and a tribal elder.
Miles spoke of the importance of listening to people and hearing where they are coming from. As an older woman, she acknowledged the difference in perspective of people of different age groups. “I don’t think like the younger people do. I do my own research to learn,” Miles said. She spoke of the importance of volunteering, in doing what you can to help your people.
Saturday night, I helped sell drink tickets at the Valley Educational Support Team (VEST Fest) fundraising dinner. I haven’t heard how much they raised to support Clearwater Valley schools, but Kooskia City Hall was packed, and bidding was lively on a number of auction items. Great to see so much good energy to supporting CV schools. It’s sad how little funding the State of Idaho is willing to provide for public schools. The only way these schools will survive is our local people standing up and saying our community’s children are important.
Emergency management has been in the news lately. The Idaho State Legislature is considering the possibility of designating emergency services as essential services, like fire response. It seems shocking that the efforts our EMTs, paramedics and other responders make every day to save lives are not considered essential. A lot of our local Quick Response Units (QRUs) rely on saving aluminum cans and cooking dinners to raise money. We are lucky for their dedication and commitment to do the best they can to save our lives when they can.
The Clearwater QRU invites you to a spaghetti feed fundraiser on Saturday, March 11, 4-7 p.m. at the Clearwater IOOF (Oddfellows) Hall. Dinner includes spaghetti, garlic bread, beverages and dessert; cost is by donation. Other fundraising at the event includes raffles of a whole beef from KS Cattle Co., a quilt created by Diane McLean and Becky Schulz, a Ruger 22 revolver, a Traeger grill, and an antler lamp.
The Clearwater QRU serves an area bounded by Clearwater, Battle Ridge Road, Harpster and Highway 13 from Lightning Creek Road to the outskirts of Stites. The QRU partners with the Grangeville and Kooskia ambulance EMTS for training and transport.
Kamiah’s Irish festival is happening the following weekend, March 17-18. Following the festival, the Clearwater Valley Rodeo Association (CVRA) is planning a tri-tip dinner at the Legion Hall from 5-7:30 p.m. A live auction, band and bar will round out the evening. They are raising funds to put together another rodeo this summer.
