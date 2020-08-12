CLEARWATER VALLLEY -- On a recent Sunday, I spent the afternoon in the Kooskia Park. I have stopped there during the week, but I didn’t realize how many people enjoy it on a sunny, summer, Sunday afternoon. In the few hours I was there, several small family groups enjoyed a picnic by the river, kids cooled off in the splash pad and climbed on the playground, a birthday celebration filled the picnic shelter, a man juggled, teenage girls traded stories and a group of young men played volleyball. It is really a lovely green space right on the river and a backdrop for fun.
As I walked through the park, watching for the jugglers, I noticed a stone bench dedicated to the memory of Joy Lee, who died in 2018. I learned from a friend at the park that Mrs. Lee had the vision and the determination to create a park out of a trash-filled vacant lot. What a wonderful legacy she and others left for the community!
I noticed that many of the Clearwater Valley Seniors projects last spring included community service or a school improvement project. These included from painting murals, planting trees, clearing trails, and building and donating picnic tables and benches. The CV Go-Getters 4-H group recently volunteered to paint the bleachers at the Kooskia Park. The spirit of community service is still alive in Kooskia, with young people jumping in to contribute.
I’ve been looking for an excuse to check out the new St. Mary’s Kamiah Clinic in Kamiah. Thanks to a bald-faced hornet stinging me just under my eye the other morning, my eye swelled almost closed. A spacious waiting room awaited me in the lovely new building. I was lucky enough to have two doctors, a trainee and my regular person checking me out and sending me on my way with good advice and meds. A week later, about the time my face stopped looking like a “prize fighter’s,’’ I found the hornets’ nest, unfortunately, with the top of my head! Maybe because I am hard-headed this hornet sting didn’t do much damage. My scream did bring Nick running. One can of hornet spray later, no more nest and soon I returned to my garden, communing with bumblebees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
Now that the Teen Center in Kamiah has completed the move to the new larger building, plans are underway for a combination one-year Teen Center anniversary and with a grand re-opening in the new space on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) and Youth Advisory Board (YAB) are hosting another movie night under the stars, at Riverfront Park in Kamiah, on Wednesday, Aug. 19. This free movie “Sonic the Hedgehog” is an action adventure, comedy film, released in 2020, features a hedgehog named Sonic who teams up with the local sheriff to battle uncool, evil genius Dr. Robotnik. The film begins at dark. The Kamiah elementary school PTO will be selling concessions. Children under the age of 12 must bring an adult with them. For information contact the YAB office 208-743-0392 or by e-mail upriverylc@gmail.com.
