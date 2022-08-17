CLEARWATER VALLEY — Wow, some crazy weather. Sounds like a mess out there with downed trees, power outages and property damage. Great that neighbors are helping each other out after the storms over the weekend. Heard the CVHS volleyball team helped clean up downed trees at Redden’s place.
Weirdly, in a good way, at our place east of Harpster, nothing happened, no rain, no wind to speak of, no hail. I braced myself for it, but luckily it passed us by.
Good luck to all the Clearwater Valley area 4-H kids as they compete at the Idaho County Fair this week. It’s been fun watching some of them gain confidence in their showing over the years.
It’s Chief Looking Glass Pow-wow weekend in Kamiah. The grand entry will be followed by dancing and drumming on Friday night. The event includes a few circle dances, where anyone is welcome to join in. Plus, a huckleberry pancake feed, fun run, friendship dinner, and the Main St. parade on Saturday. Also, dance contests throughout the weekend. For a full schedule of events, look for posters around Kamiah or on Facebook and look for Chief Lookingglass PowWow.
The Lewis County Friends of NRA firearm festival, gun bash raffle and dance are on Saturday, Aug. 20., at the American Legion Hall (618 Main St.) in Kamiah. The dance is open to the public, beginning at 8 p.m., with live country rock music from Jesse Quandt. For ticket and raffle information, go to www.friendsofnra.org/id or call Josh Castor at 208-553-9126 or email joshwcastor2@gmail.com. The event is a fundraiser for the NRA Foundation.
Upriver Youth Leadership Council Recovery is hosting an Overdose Awareness event at Kamiah Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 5-7 p.m. How to recognize an overdose, overdose prevention and how to administer naloxone are some of the topics covered. Sharing experiences with addiction and discussing the stigma of addiction are also planned. Contact Amber at uylcrecovery@gmail.com for information.
Want to help the Kamiah Senior Center to keep doing the good work they do? The center is asking for donations for their Thursday, Sept. 1, silent auction. They are accepting items, small or large, new or used, in good condition. Call senior center coordinator Brenda Johnson at 208-935-0244. This is the second year for the event, which netted $1,200 last year to help the center with utility bills and building maintenance.
The youth zone is returning to Barbecue Days this year, with bounce features and other activities that are fun for the kids. I remember about five years ago, volunteering to help with that. After three hours of watching kids jumping, bouncing, climbing and generally running around, I needed a nap. Barbecue Days on Labor Day weekend will include events on the streets of Kamiah all weekend long, including a free barbecue dinner.
