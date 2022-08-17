Clearwater Valley News standing

Clearwater Valley

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Wow, some crazy weather. Sounds like a mess out there with downed trees, power outages and property damage. Great that neighbors are helping each other out after the storms over the weekend. Heard the CVHS volleyball team helped clean up downed trees at Redden’s place.

Weirdly, in a good way, at our place east of Harpster, nothing happened, no rain, no wind to speak of, no hail. I braced myself for it, but luckily it passed us by.

