CLEARWATER VALLEY — Two winter craft fairs are happening in the Clearwater Valley this weekend, Nov. 25 and 26, with Kamiah’s Christmas Light Parade, and the Olde-Fashioned Christmas events the following weekend, Dec. 2 and 3. Also, be sure to check out the latest Idaho reports segment on Idaho Public Television to help save lives.
If you’re ready to get in the holiday spirit, check out the Kamiah Christmas Boutique on Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 618 Main Street. The event, organized by Madison Sloan, includes all handmade items including jewelry, wooden items, beaded birds, Christmas decorations, pine needle baskets, felted wool items, freeze-dried candy, knitted and crocheted scarves and hats. A photo booth, baked goods, hot cocoa bar and live music will round out the event. Some of the vendors are kids, marketing their wares for the first time. For information, call or text Sloan at 408-340-3056.
The Kooskia Winter Farmers’ Market is happening on Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the community center at Kooskia City Hall. The market will include handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts, artisan candy, food, handmade jewelry and soap. Live music and a raffle will add to the festivities. For information, call or text 208-739-1602.
If you love a parade, check out the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce/Kamiah Fire Rescue Christmas Light Parade on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. on Kamiah’s Main Street. Better yet, build a float. This year’s two themes are “Back Home for the Holidays and “Whoville and the Grinch.” Prizes of $300, $200 and $100 will be awarded in Kamiah Bucks, which are redeemable at participating Kamiah businesses.
Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) folks are in overdrive right now with many Christmas-time activities coming up. Bidding is live for the Festival of Trees auction. Trees, wreaths and tablescapes with varied holiday themes adorn the windows of Kamiah’s Main Street. Look for the Festival of Trees auction on the Upriver Youth Leadership Council Facebook page. For information on upcoming events, check out the calendar of events on their newly updated website https://upriveryouth.org
Don’t miss UYLC’s Olde-Fashioned Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., a great place to take kids or grandkids, but fun for all ages. It’s a must to get in the holiday spirit. The American Legion Hall is jam-packed with crafts and other activities all afternoon, many for free or low cost.
Over the weekend, I watched the latest Idaho Reports show on Idaho Public Television. Titled “Waiting for Help.” It’s about the funding challenges faced by rural Idaho Emergency Medical providers. Filmed last summer, two of the three emergency medical leaders featured are from our area! Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) Chief Bill Arsenault and Cody Killmar of Riggins Ambulance both explain the challenges their organizations face. The story focuses on a shortfall in Idaho law that does not deem emergency medical services as essential. The EMS Sustainability Taskforce plans to work with the Idaho State Legislature to change this and to provide a consistent funding model to save lives. If you want to see the show, go to https://IdahoPTV.org
