CLEARWATER VALLEY — Two winter craft fairs are happening in the Clearwater Valley this weekend, Nov. 25 and 26, with Kamiah’s Christmas Light Parade, and the Olde-Fashioned Christmas events the following weekend, Dec. 2 and 3. Also, be sure to check out the latest Idaho reports segment on Idaho Public Television to help save lives.

If you’re ready to get in the holiday spirit, check out the Kamiah Christmas Boutique on Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 618 Main Street. The event, organized by Madison Sloan, includes all handmade items including jewelry, wooden items, beaded birds, Christmas decorations, pine needle baskets, felted wool items, freeze-dried candy, knitted and crocheted scarves and hats. A photo booth, baked goods, hot cocoa bar and live music will round out the event. Some of the vendors are kids, marketing their wares for the first time. For information, call or text Sloan at 408-340-3056.

