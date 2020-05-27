CLEARWATER VALLEY -- Last Friday I cheered on the graduating seniors at both the Clearwater Valley parade, in my CV news area, and the Grangeville parade where I saw my great-nephew Quinn Hall. It was a little challenging to wave a “Congrats 2020 grads” sign, point a camera, wave and cheer at the same time. A different kind of graduation for sure. Sad for the students not to have the usual pomp and circumstance, but good to have community members come out and cheer for the grads at the parades and post signs and banners at local businesses honoring the class of 2020 or individual graduates.
I watched the videos of the Clearwater Valley graduation ceremonies with acting superintendent Woody Woodford, flanked by school board trustees, Pam Reidlen and Casey Smith, handing out diplomas, handed to them by CVHS principal Heather Becker. Dakota Gorges, valedictorian, and Johnny Loughran, salutatorian, gave short speeches. Dakota began by saying that she was angry about the circumstances of not being able to have the traditional graduation. Although she appreciates the efforts of the school and community to do something, nothing will fix this. She has been considering what to say in her speech since third grade but never imagined she would be giving it to a camera instead of her classmates. She noted that this too shall pass. To her classmates she said, “We’ve been waiting and waiting, now it’s time to start living!”
Johnny thanked his family, teachers and others who helped him along the way. He shared a few lessons he has learned. The first is to stop overanalyzing the situation you are in. Don’t worry about the little things. Happiness is what matters. Secondly is that you can never make everyone happy with your views and your lifestyle choices. Follow your heart and be proud of who you are!
Guest speaker, CV teacher Vincent Martinez, reminded us that we all share the joy of knowing these one-of-a-kind individuals of the class of 2020. He noted that the graduates will be our future leaders, educators, health care providers, loggers, or whatever they choose to do with their lives. “You are all essential. Each of you is amazing in your own way. Be you!” he said. He encouraged students to voice your own opinions and respect those of others regardless of political affiliation, church, race or gender. He took the time to address each graduate individually by name, sharing memories based on his personal experience knowing them. Martinez ended with some words of encouragement to the graduates: “Make the world a better place for all humanity; do your part to share the joy and love you all possess; make a conscious choice to be positive, and spread good will with all those you come in contact with; and take time to learn more about yourself and celebrate your individuality. We are all in this life together.”
Upcoming events in the Clearwater Valley include Dessert at the Museum at the Clearwater Grange Hall on Saturday, May 30, from 1-4 p.m., and the first Kooskia Farmers’ Market of the season on Thursday, June 4, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Kooskia City Park. Friends of the Elk City Wagon road welcome the public to enjoy dessert and check out the museum’s historic artifacts and photos from the days of the Elk city Wagon Road. Dessert is by donation to help support the museum. This is the third year of the Kooskia Farmers’ Market and will include the Valley Garden Club’s annual plant sale, a popular annual event where plants sell like hotcakes so come early for plants. A variety of vendors selling home-grown and hand-made items including market manager, Melissa Knapton’s micro-greens. Come support local foods and small business at the Market.
