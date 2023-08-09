CLEARWATER VALLEY — Nary a drop of rain for weeks, then an inch in about 20 minutes, then a day, then another inch plus. It sure feels good to have a little break from the incessant heat. Monday morning, we were treated to a group of elk in and around the yard. It seems they hunkered down during the storm Sunday night.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! The Clearwater community’s latest event, the 1st annual BPC ice cream social is coming up on Saturday, Aug. 12, noon-2 p.m. at the Clearwater Fire Hall. BPC stands for Battle Ridge Pleasant Valley Clearwater Volunteer Fire Department. The price for ice cream is by donation. Kids can climb onto the fire trucks and play games. BPC encourages people to “bring your family and friends, support your fire department, and enjoy large scoops of ice cream and plenty of toppings and syrup!”
With the start of fall sports practice, the Clearwater Valley Rams football team will host a fundraiser at the South Fork Ranch Steakhouse on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m. The Steakhouse is located near Harpster, between Highway 13 mileposts 15 and 16 at the site of the old River Clan Saloon. The meal includes spaghetti, salad and garlic bread. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for children 10 and younger; drinks are sold separately, with all proceeds going to the CVHS football team. You can buy advance tickets from athletic director and football coach Allen Hutchens, Michelle Fabbi, Dan Fabbi or buy tickets at the door that night.
After dinner, enjoy a bonfire and pep rally along the South Fork Clearwater River on the steakhouse’s grounds. Hutchens really appreciates Peter Gantes at the South Fork generously donating food, time and facility use to help the team. Hutchens hopes to see many CV Rams fans there. Football season kicks off with a jamboree at CVHS on Friday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. with Prairie, Lapwai and Deary.
