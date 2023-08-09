Clearwater Valley News standing

Clearwater Valley

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Nary a drop of rain for weeks, then an inch in about 20 minutes, then a day, then another inch plus. It sure feels good to have a little break from the incessant heat. Monday morning, we were treated to a group of elk in and around the yard. It seems they hunkered down during the storm Sunday night.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! The Clearwater community’s latest event, the 1st annual BPC ice cream social is coming up on Saturday, Aug. 12, noon-2 p.m. at the Clearwater Fire Hall. BPC stands for Battle Ridge Pleasant Valley Clearwater Volunteer Fire Department. The price for ice cream is by donation. Kids can climb onto the fire trucks and play games. BPC encourages people to “bring your family and friends, support your fire department, and enjoy large scoops of ice cream and plenty of toppings and syrup!”

