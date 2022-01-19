CLEARWATER VALLEY — Are you bored and think there is nothing to do around here? To cure the winter blues, how about some live theater? For three nights only – Jan. 26-28, Wednesday-Friday, the Kamiah Characters will perform their winter play, Maid to Order. As with most of their plays it is a family-friendly, light comedy. Are you ready to laugh? The curtain goes up at 6:30 p.m. each night in the school multi-purpose room, on 9th St., lasting until 8 p.m. for only $5 for adults and $3 for students. (The room is large and social distancing is possible.)
I have attended most of the Kamiah High School plays in recent years and they are always fun. Great to see the students taking on new personalities and working together to bring a story to life. Director Jody Dow (a KHS math teacher by day) seems to bring out the best in the kids. The story includes a wealthy widow, a spoiled momma’s boy, sassy housekeepers, a ruthless yet likable villain, and a maid with an eccentric brother. Love at first sight, a case of mistaken identities, and a chase scene round out the action. The play, written by Matthew Begbie, is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, CO.
In other high school news, it was great to see Angel Dominguez, a Clearwater Valley High School senior, featured on KLEW news as the CCI Speer Academic Allstar. News anchor Keith Havens said, “She’s not just a high school student, she may just save your life.” He described her 3.97 GPA, involvement in sports and extracurricular activities, as well as her completion of the National EMT course. Last March, I watched Dominguez honored at a Kooskia City Council meeting as one of five volunteers who worked together to save the life of a patient who coded in the Kooskia ambulance. In her KLEW interview, she credited her dad, Mike Dominguez, with inspiring her to be an EMT to save lives.
And the winner is… my Harpster area neighbor, Carly Decker, who won a whole beef, cut and wrapped, as the grand prize winner of the Clearwater QRU raffle. I hope she and her family enjoy the local beef from K&S Cattle. The money raised in the raffle will be used for medical equipment and supplies for QRU to continue their work of saving lives.
Linda Winters, from Clearwater, reached out to let people know the annual Clearwater Grange Bazaar and Yard Sale is planned for Sunday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. To reserve a space, call Carole BonAnno, 208 926-7465. The event is a fundraiser to maintain the 100-year-old Grange building, used for community events and housing the Elk City Wagon Road Museum. (The Clearwater Grange is located at the junction of Sally Ann Road and Clearwater’s Main St.). Definitely a good time of year for an indoor yard sale!
Snow, ice, wind, freezing rain have challenged road maintenance crews and drivers lately. It seems like we are having a real winter this year. Even going less than 10 mph, with all-wheel drive and studded snow tires, I did a little ice-skating with my car the other day. Although it has been nice to see the blue skies and sunshine, the memories of the miserably hot and dry summer last year, leave me wishing for more snow. Although it hasn’t seemed like it the past month, we are still in a drought! Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
