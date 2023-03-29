Clearwater Valley News standing

Clearwater Valley

CLEARWATER VALLEY — The weather last weekend looked more like Christmas than Easter. If you want to hear some beautiful music, catch one of the Valley Singers’ Easter performances, conducted by Carrie Bain of Kamiah. The nondenominational singing group will perform a program called “Hope” on Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. at St. Catherine’s Church, 407 7th Street, Kamiah. The Sunday after Easter, April 16, they will sing at St. Gertrude’s Monastery, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, at 2 p.m. If you’ve never heard a choir sing at the Monastery, the acoustics in the old stone chapel are amazing.

On Saturday, April 8, at noon, the Kamiah Kiwanis will host the annual Easter egg hunt at Riverfront Park. The hunt for treat-filled plastic eggs is free and open to kids ages 1-11. Kiwanis and friends divide the park by age group, so the littles don’t get overrun by older kids. Remember to bring a basket, bucket or bag for each of your kiddos to hold their loot.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments