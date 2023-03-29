CLEARWATER VALLEY — The weather last weekend looked more like Christmas than Easter. If you want to hear some beautiful music, catch one of the Valley Singers’ Easter performances, conducted by Carrie Bain of Kamiah. The nondenominational singing group will perform a program called “Hope” on Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. at St. Catherine’s Church, 407 7th Street, Kamiah. The Sunday after Easter, April 16, they will sing at St. Gertrude’s Monastery, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, at 2 p.m. If you’ve never heard a choir sing at the Monastery, the acoustics in the old stone chapel are amazing.
On Saturday, April 8, at noon, the Kamiah Kiwanis will host the annual Easter egg hunt at Riverfront Park. The hunt for treat-filled plastic eggs is free and open to kids ages 1-11. Kiwanis and friends divide the park by age group, so the littles don’t get overrun by older kids. Remember to bring a basket, bucket or bag for each of your kiddos to hold their loot.
In addition to several thousand plastic eggs scattered around the park, a few lucky kids will win a gift bucket, too. The Easter Bunny, fire truck and ambulance usually come to the event to meet and greet, plus photo ops. It’s a fun, festive affair. If the weather’s decent, families stay and hang out in the park to visit and play.
The Kooskia Chamber has an Easter Egg hunt on the same day. I haven’t seen any details for that one, but it’s earlier in the day than Kamiah’s.
If your spring cleaning has unearthed books you no longer need or want, drop them off at the Kooskia Library. The Friends of the Library is collecting used books for their spring book sale, planned for April 28-29. The Kooskia Library will turn 25 at the end of May. I find it pretty amazing we have public libraries in both Kooskia and Kamiah, not just for books, but movies, audiobooks, e-books, plus the use of public computers and free Wi-Fi. A celebration is planned for Kooskia’s Library’s 25th. I think it’s important to celebrate the freedom to read and the access to the bigger world that libraries provide us.
Unfortunately, some members of the Idaho state legislature continue their attacks on libraries. The latest senate bill could lead to local law enforcement seizing and destroying a book because one person doesn’t like it. Let’s hope saner heads prevail in the waning days of the legislative session. Long live libraries!
