CLEARWATER VALLEY — On Saturday morning, I woke to a squawking/squealing sound outside the bedroom window. It took a few minutes to focus, then I jumped to my feet to look out at a herd of elk in the backyard and our fire-wise clearing area. Looked like 50-plus of them, including some lovely spotted calves. A beautiful sight and a reminder of our wildness here.
Speaking of being fire-wise, remember the Preparing for the 2022 Wildfire Season: Reducing Wildfire Risk to Your Home & Outbuildings is planned for Thursday, July 14, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Kooskia Community Center. If you didn’t sign up, you can still come to this free University of Idaho Clearwater County Extension class, sponsored by Friends of the Kooskia Library.
Are you ready for a historic adventure? Join the Elk City Wagon Road driving tour on the backroad from Clearwater to Elk City, across the Nez Perce Clearwater National Forests. Learn about the history from the late 1800s, when the road served as a supply route to Elk City and gold mines in the vicinity. Local history buffs will share their knowledge and stop at points of interest along the way. The tour begins at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, finishing in Elk City around 4:15 p.m., with refreshments and historic narratives.
A word of caution, it’s a primitive road, so high clearance vehicles with good tires and a full tank of gas are a must. People drive their own vehicles (no RVs or oversized vehicles) and bring their own lunch, snacks, water, etc.
For information about the tour, email lands39@gmail.com or fdlohrey@gmail.com or call Susanne Smith at 208-926-4278 or Dana Lohrey at 208-791-4548.
The first day of Elk City Wagon Road Days is based on Clearwater Main Street, with a parade, quilt show, old-time gospel hour, variety show, grilled hamburger lunch and raffles. The local history museum, now in its tenth year, will be open in the grange hall.
The last weekend of July, Kooskia Days will include a frybread taco dinner on Friday night, pony rides, ping pong ball drop, parade, logging show and live music and dancing in the streets on Saturday.
