CLEARWATER VALLEY — Both Clearwater Valley (CV) and Kamiah track teams competed well last weekend, with the Kubs boys’ team edging out 2nd place Logos 109.24 to 108 points. Preston Amerman, of CV, clocked the most impressive individual performance, winning all three distance races- the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters, plus running the anchor leg of the 2nd place medley relay qualifying for the state meet, along with Nakiyah Anderson, Logan Mossman and Gunnar Anderberg. CV freshman Wyatt Anderberg, who ran tough in the distance events, placed 5th in the 3200 also qualified for state.
The Kamiah boys’ pole vaulters placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd with Jack Wilkins, Kaden de Groot and Lukas Krogh, headed for state, along with Martha Smith, of CV, and Logan Landmark, of Kamiah, who placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively, in girls’ pole vault. CV’s Kadance Schilling qualified for state in three events, the 100 m. hurdles, 300 m. hurdles and long jump, and Mary Martin in discus.
Kamiah’s Laney Landmark and Brady Cox each qualified in two hurdle races each. Gabe Eades in 100 m., long jump and triple jump, Jace Sams in 400 meters, triple jump and 4 X 400 relay, and Zayda Loewen in 100 m. and triple jump. Congratulations to all the student athletes and coaches for both teams!
Patsy Hunter encourages people in the Clearwater area to join in a clean-up day at the Clearwater cemetery on Saturday, May 22, beginning at 9 a.m. Hunter describes the event as “a community thing” they do every year. It’s a great opportunity for people new to the area to see this pretty little cemetery up in the hills and meet some neighbors. Bring your own work gloves and tools. The most useful tools are weed eaters, to clear grass and weeds where the mower won’t reach, as well as hand tools like rakes and brooms. A potluck lunch will follow at the IOOF hall. If you have questions call Hunter at 208-926-7355.
If you are in the Kamiah area on Friday, May 21, check out the updated Kamiah fire hall at the EMS week open house, 2-6. p.m. Explore the equipment (fun for kids), free smoke detectors, blood pressure checks, yellow dot kits, building rededication and, of course, food: hot dogs, cookies and punch.
