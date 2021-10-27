CLEARWATER VALLEY — Halloween events this weekend in the Kamiah area begin on Friday, Oct. 29, with the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce costume contest at 3 p.m., in front of the fire hall on Main St. That block of Main St. will be closed to vehicles so the little goblins, monsters, fairy princesses, hippies, etc. can line up in the middle of the street. They compete for prizes in five categories - silliest, scariest, most creative, cutest and most unusual. After prizes are awarded, kids and parents head down Main St., trick or treating at local businesses. It’s always fun to see the creative costumes and the excitement of the kids (and their parents).
After the downtown trick or treating on Friday, check out the Hub for more kids Halloween fun. On Sunday, Oct. 31, a trunk or treat is planned at the Life Center,.
Although the Clearwater Valley area school board trustees are not up for election this year, the recent resignation of Pam Reidlen, from the Zone 4 position (Kooskia, Stites, Lowell, etc.), has created a vacancy for that Mountain View School District position. The board will be looking to appoint someone from that zone to fill her final two years.
Kooskia Ambulance is offering a basic EMT class this winter. “From cutting apart cars, delivering babies, stopping bleeding and being there when your friends and neighbors need you most,” states a post on the Kooskia Emergency Services Facebook page.
Classes begin Nov. 16, continuing through March of 2022. They will take place in the evenings and occasional Saturdays. It is open to people 18 years and older. Teenagers ages 16-17 can also take the class with parental consent. Call 208-935-8250.
Also, in the emergency service news, I attended a promotion and award ceremony at Kamiah Fire Rescue where Forrest Robinson was promoted to captain and Jared Silvis to division chief of operations. Certificates were also presented to the new Emergency Medical Responders. Great to see so many high school students and recent graduates completing this training. In addition, KFR chief Bill Arsenault shared that in all of his years of teaching these classes, this is the first time he had a mayor in the class — Kamiah’s Mayor, Betty Heater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.