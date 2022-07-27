CLEARWATER VALLEY — One thing that sets Kooskia Days apart from other summer events is the “old-fashioned” logging show, a recognition of the town’s heritage. The Greater Kooskia Chamber of Commerce, which organizes Kooskia Days, added this event back to the lineup last year. Kooskia Days, now in its 68th year, includes activities from Thursday, July 28-Saturday night, July 31.
Stop by the Kooskia Park on Thursday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. for the weekly Farmers’ Market. The market started up again in early June, adding some new vendors this year. That night is family movie night at 9 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair.
The Kooskia City Hall community room is the place to be Friday night for a live auction at 4 p.m. to fundraise for the chamber of commerce and a frybread taco dinner and beverage for $10, followed by bingo at 6 p.m. Dinner and Bingo are to raise money for the 2023 graduating class’s safe and sober event next spring.
Saturday is filled with activities, beginning with a fun run, ping pong ball drop, parade, log show, horseshoe competition, Rams all-class reunion. Vendors will set up on Main St. throughout the weekend. Kooskia Days ends with live music and dancing on Main Street Saturday night.
Thursday night, July 28, in Kamiah is another frybread taco ($10 each) fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. at the Wa’A’Yas Community Center gym. It’s part of an ongoing effort to help Elias and Tammy Moses, who lost their home in a fire. For information call or text Martha Oatman at 208-791-1558.
The Selway River Road remains blocked about a mile off Highway 12 after a huge rock and debris slide on July 15. Although the Kidder Harris Road district and others are forging ahead with a fix, it sounds like it will be a while.
Is it hot enough for you yet? The cool damp spring is a distant memory now and fire season is beginning. We’ve been busy weed whacking anywhere near the house the mower can’t reach to reduce fire risk.
If you missed my column last week, I was in Arkansas. My sister and I met up in Little Rock, the capitol, for a few days, then headed up to Petit Jean State Park for a family reunion. 100 degrees and humidity so thick, it felt like walking through molasses. Fun to see everyone, mostly in the swimming pool.
As a news junkie, I’m curious to read local news when I travel. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette included the headline “feral hogs give residents woes.” Another story about statues of Arkansas school integration activist Daisy Bates, and musician Johnny Cash replacing 100-year-old statues of a secessionist and a white supremacist in the U.S. Capitol.
Travel is great, seeing new sights, meeting new people and learning how they live. But as Dorothy says in the Wizard of Oz, “there’s no place like home.”
Although miles away in Washington D.C., it’s hard to ignore the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional hearings, which wrapped up last week for the summer. It’s important to know what happened on the 6th and the days leading up to it. A dark day for democracy for an armed mob to overrun our U.S. Capitol, attacking law enforcement officers to try to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.