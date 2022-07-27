Clearwater Valley News standing

Clearwater Valley

CLEARWATER VALLEY — One thing that sets Kooskia Days apart from other summer events is the “old-fashioned” logging show, a recognition of the town’s heritage. The Greater Kooskia Chamber of Commerce, which organizes Kooskia Days, added this event back to the lineup last year. Kooskia Days, now in its 68th year, includes activities from Thursday, July 28-Saturday night, July 31.

Stop by the Kooskia Park on Thursday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. for the weekly Farmers’ Market. The market started up again in early June, adding some new vendors this year. That night is family movie night at 9 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair.

