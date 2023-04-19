CLEARWATER VALLEY — Happy Earth Day on Saturday, April 22! Several things are going on around the valley that day, so let’s hope for nice spring weather.
Susanne Smith, from Clearwater, invites neighbors to help with the spring cleanup along Sally Ann Road, on April 22. Just show up at the Clearwater Grange Hall at 9 a.m., bring gloves, water and clothing suitable for spring weather. You will be assigned a section of the road to clean and provided with trash bags. Any aluminum collected will be donated to the Clearwater QRU Ambulance fund.
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post 5407 in Kamiah, on 3376 Tamarack Road, invites you to breakfast. Breakfast includes sausage, pancakes, eggs and beverages. Families are $20, adults are $7 and children 12 and younger are $5.
The White Pine League Track and field championships will be all day Saturday at the Bob Squires sports complex in Kamiah. Check it out if you want to watch Clearwater Valley and Kamiah kids running, jumping, throwing, etc.
Last Sunday, we headed over to St. Gertrude’s Monastery chapel to hear some beautiful Easter music. The Valley Singers and Bell Ringers took their Easter story on the road for a Sunday afternoon performance. The United Methodist Bell Choir from Grangeville also played some lovely handbells. A good crowd of family and friends from the Kamiah area, as well as from the Cottonwood and Grangeville areas, filled the chapel.
As I drive through the Clearwater Valley, coming and going, I notice new signs, buildings and decorations. Although McCoy and Sons Cabinet Shop moved a few years ago to a flat along the Southfork Clearwater, they recently added a carved wooden sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.