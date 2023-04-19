McCoy & Sons Cabinets sign photo

McCoy & Sons Cabinets recently added a spiffy new sign at their cabinet shop along the South Fork Clearwater River in Harpster.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Happy Earth Day on Saturday, April 22! Several things are going on around the valley that day, so let’s hope for nice spring weather.

Susanne Smith, from Clearwater, invites neighbors to help with the spring cleanup along Sally Ann Road, on April 22. Just show up at the Clearwater Grange Hall at 9 a.m., bring gloves, water and clothing suitable for spring weather. You will be assigned a section of the road to clean and provided with trash bags. Any aluminum collected will be donated to the Clearwater QRU Ambulance fund.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.